Big Highway 12 project underway to end Jameson Canyon backups for Napa motorists

“I just kind of pay attention every day I go past it,” O’Brien said. “I’m really interested in what the final (project) is going to look like.”

So is Jennifer Tydingco, who makes the commute from Vacaville to her Napa job. She said the Jameson Canyon bottleneck is the biggest congestion problem on her evening trip home.

“I can’t really envision it yet,” Tydingco said. “I can see there’s stuff going on and they have these signs up. It’s a construction zone. I’m focused on the road.”

What’s to come

On Tuesday, Caltrans officials gave a tour of the construction site and explained what’s to come.

A major focus, of course, is replacing that one-lane connector ramp bridge that curves over I-80. As of Tuesday, the wooden form for the new, wider bridge was taking shape. Expect the new bridge to open this fall and the old bridge to be demolished, Caltrans officials said.

But it will take more work to bust the bottleneck. The area will remain a construction zone for perhaps another year.