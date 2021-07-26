Big illegal cannabis grow in American Canyon triggers appeal

Landlords of an American Canyon rental home are contesting a $5,000 civil fine imposed after police found 1,916 cannabis plants being grown indoors.

Nim Cho and Wendy Wu, owners of the house on Pelleria Drive, appealed the fine to the city in a letter. The El Sobrante residents said they bought the American Canyon house in November 2020 and rented it to a tenant recommended by a friend.

Now their American Canyon house has no income, they have to pay the big loan to buy it and they are trying to borrow money to hire a contractor to fix the house, they wrote.

“Please understand our terrible situation,” they wrote, calling themselves “a pair of pitiful seniors” who had nothing to do with what was happening inside the house.

The appeal went to the Planning Commission on Thursday. But the commission holds Zoom-only meetings because of the pandemic. The couple could be seen on the screen as they tried to talk, but not heard. City officials called them, but holding the phone against a computer didn’t work well.

“I had a very hard time hearing,” Planning Commissioner Eric Altman said after listening to them. “I’m not sure I heard it all.”