Warm weather may be evaporating memories of the recent rains, but reservoir levels in Napa County are proof that the big storms really happened.
Local reservoirs big and small are in good shape. Steve Moulds, who grows grapes in the hills along Dry Creek Road about a half-mile north of the city of Napa, is grateful.
Moulds a year ago at this time saw his tiny irrigation reservoir half-empty, when it is usually full toward the end of January. The slow start to the rain season had him worried.
A rainy March saved him at the eleventh hour. This year, the big January storms took away the unwanted suspense for him and other growers who face groundwater challenges and depend on small reservoirs for irrigation water.
“Our reservoir is overflowing,” Moulds said recently.
The lower Dry Creek area has received about 10 inches of rain in January. Napa State Hospital has received 7.22 inches, compared to the month average of about five inches. Some parts of the valley have topped 10 inches.
Local cities depend on far larger reservoirs than Moulds’ to provide water to their residents and businesses. For the city of Napa, Lake Hennessey in the mountains east of Rutherford is the major source.
Lake Hennessey in November was 69 percent full. The January storms boosted it to 93 percent. The big storm that hit in mid-January alone boosted lake levels by more than seven feet.
“I would consider it a solid year,” city Water General Manager Joy Eldredge said.
She wants more. Another few inches of rainfall on a saturated watershed could fill Hennessey.
“We do like it to spill because it helps for water quality,” Eldredge said. “It gives a little more flush through there.”
Otherwise, the city faces more challenges with algae, odor and taste of the water, she said. It’s the usual situation with lake water.
The city also has smaller Milliken Reservoir in the mountains near Silverado Resort. It is full and should be used this spring and summer for the first time since the October 2017 Atlas fire.
Flames burned wooden supports that held up the steel pipe that feeds the water treatment plant, causing the pipe to rupture in spots. The fire burned off some of the steel coating.
Besides damaging the pipe, the fires created a charred landscape that raised the specter of water quality-damaging organic carbons washing into Milliken Reservoir. Eldredge said the manzanita, scrub and other growth came back quickly.
“I think we should be OK,” she said.
Rector Reservoir, which provides water for the Veterans Home of California at Yountville and for Yountville, is spilling. It is located in the hills northeast of Yountville along Silverado Trail and is owned by the state Department of Veterans Affairs.
Also full are St. Helena’s Bell Canyon Reservoir and Calistoga’s Kimball Reservoir.
American Canyon depends on the State Water Project which continues to assess supplies for the dry season.
The storms left Lake Berryessa reservoir at 85 percent of capacity. The massive federal reservoir provides water to Solano County cities and farms and is a recreation draw in eastern Napa County.
Lake Berryessa at its post-summer low point was 77 percent full. Because of its large size relative to its watershed, it is both slower to fill and slower to empty than smaller reservoirs such as Milliken and Lake Hennessey.
The lake last filled and rushed into its concrete Glory Hole spillway in 2017. Solano County Water Agency General Manager Roland Sanford said a lot more water is needed for a repeat.
“Based off the historic record, it’s probably about a 1-in-3 shot chance it will actually spill this year,” Sanford said.
Lake Berryessa at capacity holds 1.6 million acre feet of water, Lake Hennessey 31,000 acre feet, Rector Reservoir 4,500 acre feet, Bell Canyon Reservoir 2,500 acre feet, Milliken Reservoir 1,390 acre feet and Kimball Reservoir 312 acre feet. The Water Education Foundation says the average California family uses a half-acre to an acre foot of water annually.
For now, Napa County is stuck in a run of sunny days with highs in the mid-to-high 60s, a kind of January version of spring. The National Weather Service on Friday said computer models show a chance of rain returning to the area around Feb. 1.
For Lake Hennessey and Lake Berrryessa, there is still filling to be done.