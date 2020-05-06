Big plans to expand preschool in California put on hold because of coronavirus

"We understand that new investments may not happen, but we will advocate for keeping what we have, especially because more than ever, if people are losing jobs, they won't be able to pay for pre-K," said Patricia Lozano, executive director of Early Edge California, a nonprofit organization that advocates for more high-quality early learning programs in the state.

"At least keeping the programs we have, especially for low-income kids, is going to be crucial."

More than 755 organizations last month sent a letter to the governor and Legislature asking them to prioritize funding for early education and K-12 education in the 2020-21 budget.

'We can't repeat that history'

"During the last economic downturn, it was child-serving programs, including early childhood and K-12 education, that received the most dramatic funding cuts in California," reads the letter. "We can't repeat that history."