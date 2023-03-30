In case anyone needed to hear an official voice on the matter, Napa County is no longer in drought.

The latest barrage of March storms did the trick. Tuesday's edition of the U.S. Drought Monitor finally pulled back “abnormally dry” conditions for virtually the entire county, except for a northeastern sliver.

Spring is here and what is traditionally the heart of the rainy season is petering out, though more storms are certainly possible. Here’s a look so far at the 2022-23 rainy season, the rain year running from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

How much rain has fallen this year?

It depends where you are in Napa County, where rainfall can vary greatly. The National Weather Service station at Napa State Hospital records more than 33 inches as of Thursday, compared to the annual average since 1920 of about 25 inches.

The local OneRain system provides totals for other locations. Mount Veeder has received more than 56 inches, Mount George almost 35 inches, Atlas Peak and Angwin both about 58 inches, and Sugarloaf more than 28 inches.

How does this rainy season stack up with historically big Napa County rain seasons?

The county would have to receive a lot more rain to break any records at Napa State Hospital, where a rain gauge has been kept since 1892. The 33-plus inches of rain that have fallen so far are impressive, but not historic.

In 1982-83, the hospital received 50.19 inches of rain. That mark is nowhere close to being within reach.

Even Napa County newcomers might remember a much rainier season of recent vintage. That came in 2016-17, when 45 inches fell.

This rain year could conceivably crack the top 10, though. A few more inches of rain are needed, but some rain usually falls at the tail end of the season.

The top 10 rain years: 50.19 inches in 1982-83, 45.79 inches in 1981-82, 45 inches in 2016-17, 42.75 inches in 1994-95, 42.27 inches in 2005-06, 42.17 inches in 1997-98, 41.86 inches in 1940-41, 39.35 inches in 1977-78, 37.04 inches in 1985-86 and 36.93 inches in 1966-67.

Of note: seven of the top 10 rain season came since 1980.

Will Lake Berryessa spill?

The winter and spring rains have filled up reservoirs all over Napa County, except for the biggest one of all — Lake Berryessa.

This federal reservoir in eastern Napa County holds about 1.6 million acre-feet of water and is 23 miles long and 3 miles wide, dwarfing other local reservoirs. Though in Napa County, most of its water goes to Solano County farms and cities.

Lake Berryessa as of Thursday was about 10 feet short of spilling, said Chris Lee, interim general manager for the Solano County Water Agency.

“We are starting to enter the tail end of the rainy season,” Lee said. “Given what we’ve seen before, there’s the possibility, if we get another couple of atmospheric rivers, there’s definitely a possibility.”

But, he added, two more atmospheric rivers are a lot of “ifs.”

A normal rainfall season next winter should see Lake Berryessa spill, he said.

Lee gave a couple of reasons why this year’s barrage of storms hasn’t been enough to date to fill the lake. Because of the prolonged drought, the ground was very dry to start the rain season and took time to saturate. Also, Lake Berryessa is such a large reservoir that it takes time to fill.

When Lake Berryessa does fill up, water spills into its “glory hole” spillway, which looks like a giant funnel and is 72 feet in diameter. People typically flock to Monticello Dam to see the impressive sight. The lake last spilled in 2019.

Will the city of Napa lift drought restrictions?

Napa during the recent drought restricted residents to irrigating only two days a week, among other rules. The City Council could rescind the policy on April 18, Deputy Utilities Director Joy Eldredge said.

The city has a full Lake Hennessey reservoir in the hills northeast of Rutherford, with some 31,000 acre-feet of water. It is to receive 18,600 acre-feet from the State Water Project, which delivers Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta water in the North Bay Aqueduct. To put that in context, the city in 2022, with the drought restrictions, used 12,200 acre-feet.

But drought can always be just around the corner in California. Eldredge has a request for residents.

“To be efficient and wise with their water use, always,” she said.

She mentioned the city’s Cash for Grass program, which aids people financially in converting water-thirsty lawns to water-efficient landscaping. People can use a broom to clean off their driveway instead of water. She noted that lawns survived the two-day-a-week irrigation limit.

“It’s OK to have a little brown; it will come back and it has,” she said. “It’s not necessary to irrigate every day, even if you have grass.”

