Big rig loses load on Napa's northbound Highway 29

An 18-wheeler had a generator slide off its flatbed on Wednesday morning, blocking northbound Highway 29 at Wine Country Avenue for several hours.

The incident took place at about 10:30 a.m. The sliding generator tipped the flatbed of the truck and fell against the cab of a second big rig so that the two trucks blocked two lanes of Napa Valley’s major north-south road.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

A crane was brought in to lift the generator and put it on another truck, Cpl. Dominic DeGuilio said. Northbound traffic was diverted onto two side roads, Byway East and Solano Avenue, he said.

The driver of the first truck said the generator slid when he was trying to stop for a yellow light. The driver was cited for improperly securing a load, DeGuilio said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.