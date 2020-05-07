Big variations per student in what California school districts will get in federal stimulus aid

Districts are entitled to received 90 percent of the $1.65 billion. The California Department of Education gets to direct the last 10 percent to emergency needs. The federal funding also gives states an additional $3 billion - $355 million for California - to spend on coronavirus-related priorities for both higher ed and K-12.

Gov. Newsom hasn't indicated where he would like to use the money.

One possibility he unveiled on Tuesday was would be to use it to underwrite to start the school year earlier than planned to help students make up for the loss of learning.

The $1.65 billion is equivalent to about 2 percent of the $81.6 billion that the state Legislature authorized for schools this year through Proposition 98, the primary source of funding for K-12.

Long Beach Unified may use the $23 million it will receive toward extended learning opportunities such as after-school sessions, Saturday school and tutorials it's planning next year, as well as replacing the $2 million already spent on Chromebooks and $2 million on hot spots for access to the Internet for distance learning, said spokesman Chris Eftychiou.

By the end of this school year, the district will have spent $5 million in un-reimbursed funds for student meals, which will continue at 34 schools.