BigBelly trash cans working well so far for city of Napa

City of Napa residents may have noticed the bulky pairs of solar-powered, high-tech trash cans that showed up around the city, and especially downtown, roughly six months ago.

They’re known as BigBelly trash receptacles, and city officials say they’ve cut down on the city’s need to service downtown trash cans by roughly half over the past half year. Jeff Gittings, the city of Napa’s parks and urban forestry manager, said that means the receptacles have been working out great so far, though time will tell whether the smart devices are worth it.

“They have been really a game changer for us, particularly in the downtown area,” Gittings said. “We went from seven-day a week daily service, and now these cans are filling two to three times a week.”

That reduction in the need for service is because the cans are built to hold more trash than a typical can and crush down the trash via a compacting device inside of them. The device is powered by a battery, which is charged through a solar panel on top of cans.

Furthermore, city staff can monitor the fullness of the trash cans through a website, and can see if there are any issues with how they’re operating. The website also tracks every time the city services the receptacle, and every time it compacts. Though you can’t look inside the cans, it’s easy to tell if they’re full even without the website via a blinking red light, Gittings said.

Gittings said another advantage to the cans is that they’re user-friendly because people disposing of trash don’t have to interact as closely with the trash already in the can, and the receptacles can be opened with foot pedals. He added that the cans, by design, also don’t have the problem of overflowing like traditional trash cans do, with litter blowing out in the wind. (They do have the potential to reach capacity, however, so the city’s continued to carry out trash service on Friday’s so they don’t overflow on the weekends, said Gittings.)

The city doesn’t have enough BigBelly cans to go everywhere a trash can might — the old metal trash cans are still all over the place — so they’ve been strategically placed in various high-trash areas downtown such as the Oxbow Commons and Main Street. They’re also at a few parks, such as Westwood Hills and Century Oaks.

In total, there are 20 pairs of them scattered around Napa. The city’s Solid Waste Division was able to purchase them through a $250,000 CalRecycle grant last year, though the entire grant wasn’t used on the cans. Gittings estimated the paired trash receptacles cost $8,000 per pair, which means the city has spent roughly $160,000 in total on them so far.

The city’s pairs of cans are split between trash and recycling. Many of them have banners on the side from Napa Recycling that also note the existence of a third style of trash, organics. Gittings said the city officials are looking into possibly adding organics cans or getting more BigBelly can, but they haven’t nailed down any plans at this point.

“Anything that’s mechanical always finds a way to break, but we’ll stick with them for now,” Gittings told the Napa City Council on Tuesday.