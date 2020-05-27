Bike group asks for partial Napa street closures

“The goal is not to give groups space to have block parties. It’s to give people space to get outside, walk, ride a bike or go to local neighborhood destinations like shopping centers or parks,” Band said.

Several residents spoke during public comment at last week's City Council meeting in support of the idea, asking members to consider the importance of creating new opportunities for families to spend time together safely and promote Napa as a safe, accessible place to recreate.

Mayor Jill Techel asked the item be added to the agenda for an upcoming meeting. Though Band says he’s yet to receive a formal response from City Council, he says he's had early stage conversations with officials in the Public Works Department to answer their questions about how it might work.

“This is an opportunity to remind people we can get around on a bike or by walking in ways we might not have thought that we could,” Band said.

Napa would join dozens of cities across the country that have recently adopted Slow Streets programs, including Bay Area neighbors like San Francisco, Oakland, and Alameda, but it wouldn’t look identical to any of these, according to Band, who emphasized the need for community input to drive the program.