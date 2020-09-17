 Skip to main content
Bike theft leads to fight, arrest in west Napa

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Napa police responded at 9 a.m. Wednesday to a report of two men fighting on Freeway Drive, just south of First Street.

Police said the victim had been following Jorge Gonzalez-Cabrera, 28, of Napa, suspecting him of stealing a bike. 

Gonzalez-Cabrera pushed the man and a physical altercation ensued, police said. Gonzalez-Cabrera bit the man on the wrist, police said.

Gonzalez-Cabrera was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon and violation of probation.

