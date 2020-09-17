Bike theft leads to fight, arrest in west Napa

Napa police responded at 9 a.m. Wednesday to a report of two men fighting on Freeway Drive, just south of First Street.
Police said the victim had been following Jorge Gonzalez-Cabrera, 28, of Napa, suspecting him of stealing a bike.
Gonzalez-Cabrera pushed the man and a physical altercation ensued, police said. Gonzalez-Cabrera bit the man on the wrist, police said.
Gonzalez-Cabrera was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon and violation of probation.
Watch Now: California Proposition 20, criminal justice changes, explained in 1 minute.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.