Thursday was a day to celebrate pedal power, in Napa and across the region.

Some three dozen “energizer stations” along Napa County streets and schools marked the Bay Area’s annual Bike to Work and School Day, a campaign to encourage bicycling as an alternative to cars.

Organizers of Bike to Work Day – including the Napa County Bicycle Coalition and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission – set up the energizer stations where volunteers offered snacks, drinks, carry bags and encouragement during two hours of the morning commute.

“In a time of changing commute patterns, it’s critical that we look at all modes to get people moving in the region, and bikes play a big role,” Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, the MTC chair, said in a statement before Thursday’s event, which is also known as Bike to Wherever Day.

The stations served cyclists in areas as peaceful as the Vine Trail south of Yountville and Wetlands Edge Park in American Canyon – and as bustling as the city of Napa, where volunteers greeted two-wheeled travelers in downtown, the Oxbow district and elsewhere.

Bike to Work Day organizers also honored two Napa County bike champions for 2023 – Violet Grove, a 13-year-old who has biked to school and around town since the third grade, and Donal O’Briain, a daily bike commuter who also rides a 7-mile round trip to pick up his three children from school.

