Bike to Work Day returns in Napa County

Longtime and novice bicycle commuters alike will have an incentive to hit the road on Friday.
Bay Area Bike to Work Day is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means energizer stations will be available at 11 community sites and 22 schools.
The community sites will be open from 7 to 9 a.m. Bikers can stop there for snacks and encouragement as they make their commutes.
Bay Area Bike to Work Day is presented by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and organized locally by the Napa County Bicycle Coalition. MTC chairperson and Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, in a press release, made a pitch to potential riders.
“The return of Bike to Work Day is another indicator that life in the Bay Area is slowly, but surely, getting back to normal,” Pedroza said. “What better way to celebrate than by getting outdoors and biking. The May events highlight all the many benefits of bicycling, and we want everyone to participate.”
Since the pandemic began in 2020, some people have been working remotely and have no need to commute. Bike to Work Day organizers encourage them to pedal to errands or taking their children to school.
"Bay Area residents are encouraged to pedal to wherever," a press release said.
Terry Tracy and Tammy Wong use their bikes around Napa County to make short errands. Bike to Wherever Days wants more people to join them.
Here are the Napa County community energizer station sites:
- American Canyon — Silver Oak Trail and Newell Drive.
- City of Napa — County Administration Building at Third and Coombs streets; McKinstry Street and Napa River trail; Soscol Avenue and McKinstry Street; First and Seminary streets; Browns Valley Road at Napa Fire Station 5; Redwood Road and Solano Avenue; Vine Trail at Darms Lane.
- St. Helena — Highway 29 and Vidovich Lane; Railroad Avenue and Fulton Lane.
- Calistoga — Washington Street at the Calistoga Police Department.
