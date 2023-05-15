Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

One forecast for Thursday calls for lots of cyclists of all ages and abilities taking to local roads and bicycle trails.

That's what organizers of the Bay Area’s Bike to Work and School Day — also called Bike to Wherever Day — expect to see. They are encouraging people to try traveling by bike, with energizer stations along key Napa County routes providing snacks and enthusiasm.

Local transportation officials say most trips in Napa County are less than 5 miles. As of Monday, the National Weather Service predicted a sunny day on Thursday with Napa Valley high temperatures in the low- to mid-80s.

Napa County is to have 11 energizer stations open from 7 to 9 a.m., with six in the city of Napa. In addition, 25 schools are to have energizer stations.

Here are the Napa County community energizer station sites:

American Canyon — Wetlands Edge Road and Eucalyptus Drive.

City of Napa — County Administration Building at Third and Coombs streets; Soscol Avenue and McKinstry Street; Napa River Trail and McKinstry Street in the Oxbow neighborhood; First and Seminary streets; Redwood Road and Solano Avenue; Napa Valley Vine Trail at Hartle Court.

St. Helena — Oak Avenue and Adams Street; Highway 29 and Vidovich Lane;

Calistoga — Washington Street at the Calistoga Police Department.

Unincorporated county — Vine Trail at Darms Lane between Napa and Yountville.

The event has named two Napa County bike champions for 2023, 13-year-old Violet Grove and Donal O’Briain. Their stories are described in a Metropolitan Transportation Commission news release.

Grove began biking for transportation in third grade. She bikes to get to school, go around town and meet with friends.

Grove noted the “good (bicycling) does for you body and how it doesn’t pollute the air like riding in a car does. It also saves a lot of time, and you can get places quicker than you could walking.”

O'Briain’s cycling career started as a child when he fell off his Raleigh Blaster in his parent’s backyard in Dublin, Ireland. Today he rides to work on weekdays, to downtown Napa businesses, and along a 7-mile round-trip route to pick up his three children from school.

He has advice for biking newcomers.

"Make sure your bike is in good working order and plan a route you’re comfortable with, be it on a quiet street or on a good bike path. Almost everything in Napa is closer than you realize by bike,” he said.

Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, chairperson of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, also talked up bicycling in a statement.

“Bikes are a growing and important part of the transportation network around the Bay Area,” he said. “In a time of changing commute patterns, it’s critical that we look at all modes to get people moving in the region, and bikes play a big role.”

Bike to Work and School Day is presented in the Bay Area by the MTC and a variety of groups, among them the Napa County Bicycle Coalition.

