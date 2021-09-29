Bill Dodd: Tribal mutual aid bill 'not a one-way street'

The state's tribes will now have access to federal funding and reimbursements after assisting with wildfires and other emergencies.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that State Sen. Bill Dodd introduced as chair of the Senate Governmental Organization Committee to allow the state to enter mutual aid agreements with tribes — improving tribal access to federal funding and reimbursements when they assist with emergencies such as wildfires.

It's no hand-out, emphasized Dodd, D-Napa.

"With the tribes, it's not a one-way street where we're paying them," Dodd said by phone. "They constantly give back to their communities that they serve."

The recent bill helps "make sure they have the ability to get reimbursed with state and federal funding," Dodd said, adding that the bill "was really a result of seeing the great work that they do as partners with the local communities which they serve."

The need for the bill was brought to Dodd last spring, he said, and his staff went down the usual checklist "deciding whether or not we're going to run the bill."

SB 816 Master Mutual Aid Agreement passed through the assembly and state unanimously.