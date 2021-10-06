 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill signed to end mandatory minimum jail sentences for non-violent drug offenses

Bill signed to end mandatory minimum jail sentences for non-violent drug offenses

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a bill authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, that ends mandatory minimum jail sentences for non-violent drug offenses.

Wiener said Senate Bill 73 will help end mass incarceration and what he called the state's war on drugs.

"Our prisons and jails are filled with people -- particularly from communities of color -- who have committed low-level, nonviolent drug offenses and who would be much better served by non-carceral options like probation, rehabilitation and treatment," he said.

The legislation goes into effect Jan. 1.

The law will allow courts to grant probation or suspend sentences -- a practice currently prohibited by state law -- for people convicted of non-violent drug offenses and would impose state-mandated programs, according to an analysis by the state's legislative's counsel.

Once the new law is in effect, it will also give judges more sentencing options, Wiener said.

Co-authors of the legislation include Assemblymembers Wendy Carrillo, D-Los Angeles, Sydney Kamlager, D-Los Angeles, David Chiu, D-San Francisco, Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland and Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Los Angeles. It was sponsored by the Drug Policy Alliance.

An American Canyon Police Department motor officer had a close call on Thursday. Remember: Section 23114 of the California Vehicle Code says you need to secure and cover your load (i.e. when going to the dumps).

Photos: Police Academy Graduation

Twenty-six cadets from the Napa Valley College Police Academy’s 100th class graduated on Saturday. Four cadets had already secured positions at the Napa Police Department, three have been hired at the Napa County Sheriff's Office. 

1 of 12

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel extends detention of 'Iran hitman' in Cyprus

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Courts
Uploaded Photos

Courts

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News