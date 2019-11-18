{{featured_button_text}}
Napa County Christmas Bird Count for Kids (copy)

A bird count is set for Dec. 16 in southern Napa County. 

 Register file photo

The annual bird count sponsored by the Napa-Solano Audobon Society is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 16.

In 2017, out of 2,420 counts in North America, this bird count ranked 29th in number of spotted species. .

Formally known as the Benicia Christmas Bird Count, the event covers a 15-mile diameter circle centered on Highway 680, which includes southern Napa County.

Participants try to count all of the species seen or heard for a 24 hour period on the 16th in this circle. This includes any bird feeders within the circle.

Contact Robin Leong, robin_leong@netzero.net, or call 707-643-1287 for more information

