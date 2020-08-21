 Skip to main content
Bird knocked out power to 2,500 Napa households and businesses

Some 2,500 Pacific Gas & Electric customers lost power for less than an hour Friday morning, the utility reported.

PG&E said it was still investigating the cause of the outage, but it appeared that a large bird flew into a line at about 8:30 a.m. All customers had power restored by 9:15 a.m., the company said.

The damaged equipment was near Solano and Trower avenues.

