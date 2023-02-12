Napa County’s 6th annual Black History Month celebration took place at CrossWalk Community Church on Saturday. The event was formatted to celebrate the Black community, but also to educate and inform non-Black residents of the ongoing struggles the community faces and to encourage allyship.

Napan JT Thompson hosted a private Black History Month celebration at his in-laws' home for 15 of his closest friends and family in 2018. The year after the celebration’s genesis, Thompson opened the event to the public, which has evolved into somewhat of a Black History Month awareness initiative.

According to 2020 census data, Napa County is 2.6% Black and African American. Thompson, who grew up in Oakland, felt the absence of a Black community upon moving to Napa a decade ago.

“When we think of Napa County, it’s like, ok, we’re in a county with majority white folks, so what does that mean for us? That means the allyship and supporting Black resistance is important,” said Thompson of organizing a Black History Month event appropriate for Napa’s demographics.

“I don’t think Napa has a culture yet to be able to celebrate Black history fully, but I think there’s an important (opportunity) for education and appreciation of Black history,” he said.

The annual observance was founded in 1926 by African American scholar, Carter G. Woodson as Negro History Week. 50 years later, President Ford officially recognized the entirety of February as Black History Month.

On Saturday, community members of all ages were welcomed into the church hall that had been transformed with Black History Month banners and balloons, and tables adorned with Kente cloth.

This event was free to the public, but tickets for the dinner following the presentations were $15. This year, for the first time, the 150 meal tickets sold out. The event’s tickets have gone down in price from previous years thanks to the 20 or so community sponsors that participated.

“It’s been super great to have the organizations and local business able to sponsor the event. The goal is to…have more people come and to reduce the (meal) fee.”

At the top of the celebration, Thompson took the mic and recounted an adage his mother would say to him growing up: “When you tell a half-truth, it’s a whole lie.”

The afternoon, he told the audience, “is for us to tell our truth. Our whole truth.”

While this year’s Black History Month theme is “Black Resistance,” locally, the focus was on education.

Sonoma State English and American multicultural studies professor, Kim Hester Williams emceed and before Napa Valley College president Torence Powell gave his keynote speech, a panel of American Canyon High School students Alanna Williams, Sadia Diouf, Jah’leya Hudson and Kimberly Robinson, provided attendees with insight into some of the challenges Black youth in the community face.

Moderated by Louis Keyamo Johnson, research scientist and founder of the nonprofit organization UNITE Inc., the panel of students spoke candidly about their individual experiences growing up in American Canyon and navigating different forms of racism and ignorance they encounter.

Responding to a question about whether the students felt the school district provided enough resources to support them, Diouf, who leads the school’s Black Student Union with Hudson said, “… every event that you see, every discussion that you see is put on by us as students.”

“We should be able to have those platforms provided for us to go to school in a safe setting, just to be able to have that outlet where we can discuss our feelings and our experiences,” she said, adding, the lack of resources provided to Black students “teaches us that if we want to see a change, we’re going to have to be the ones to take initiative and put that change out and be those voices that are going to advocate for what we want.”

The students expressed the importance and the need for increased representation among peers and school staff, they also shared ways for non-Black individuals to provide support.

“For me allyship, or how people can show solidarity with us, is learning and listening,” said Robinson. “And when you are learning and listening, to abandon all preconceived beliefs…to see it from our perspective is definitely very important.”

Hudson, who was born and raised in Vallejo, spoke to the importance of representation. She spoke about her tendency to code-switch, or adjust her language and behavior, when she is in predominantly white cities like Benicia or Napa and said she often fears for the safety of herself and her family when in the presence of law enforcement.

“At a young age, I’ve been experiencing racism a lot… I’ve experienced a lot more racism than I should have at my age,” Hudson, a high school senior reflected.

Williams, a panelist and member of American Canyon High’s Embracing Black Culture Club reflected on the rare opportunity to share her perspective with the public.

“It’s nice to have these community gatherings where we can talk about these topics and kind of debrief (and discuss) why representation really matters… that as a general theme is really important to keep sharing,” she said.

"I think it’s important for the larger population in the county to understand that we’re here — even if it’s not as noticeable or people aren’t paying as much attention — we are here and we’re experiencing a lot of different things living here and going to school here,” said Williams. “There are some struggles — or a lot of struggles — that we face living here.”

And with the conclusion of presentations, guests who purchased meal tickets made their way to the church gym, where wine donated from Black-owned wineries was poured and food from Buster’s Southern Barbecue was served.

Thompson sat at a table with his two young daughters, mulling over the day.

“It was definitely a good turnout. I’m surprised… we had a lot more people than we expected,” he said.

On second thought he added, “at the same time I’m not (surprised), because I know that this community kind of wants this… I think they’ve been asking for it in different ways.”

He is optimistic about Napa County’s future and said he hoped the day’s turnout was indicative of a larger willingness for community members to engage in anti-racist efforts.

“I think the work is hard. The work is going to probably, inadvertently cause some pain… I think we all have some shame, some guilt.”

The question moving forward, said Thompson is, “how does one work with that pain and discomfort and accept it in a way and use that as fuel and fire to get to that point where you can be an ally?”

