Black History Month to be celebrated in Napa

A virtual celebration of Black History Month will take place on Saturday, Feb. 20, sponsored by a variety of Napa County organizations.
This year's event will be online from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with participation by People B4 Policy, Rainbow Action Network, First 5 Napa Network, People's Collective for Change, and Teens Connect.
The annual Napa Valley Black History Month Celebration has grown from a small friends-and-family gathering started by James "JT" Thompson as an effort to celebrate the valuable contributions of Black people in Napa Valley’s history. Last year, the annual event was hosted in person at CrossWalk Community Church and nearly 200 people attended.
This year, the event will include a children’s story time hosted by Rainbow Action Network; a round table discussion hosted by Teens Connect about what it’s like growing up Black in Napa; a discussion led by Adra Cummings and Joanna Dimas about how to be actively anti-racist, and interviews led by Gaby Fernandez with local Black business owners.
Buster’s Southern BBQ, the only Black-owned restaurant in the Napa Valley, has donated 250 pies for the event, which can be picked up on Feb. 20 between 5:30-7 p.m. at Buster’s in Calistoga or CrossWalk Community Church at 2590 First St., Napa.
Below is the complete schedule for the day. Spanish interpretation will be provided for the live events from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
— 11 a.m. - Children's Story Time, hosted by Rainbow Action Network
— 1 p.m. - Growing Up Black in Napa, round table discussion with Alex Brown and Teens Connect
— 2:15 p.m. - Faith Leaders as Allies, with Pastor Pete Shaw and Reverend Jay Lang
— 3 p.m. - How to be Actively Anti-Racist, with Adra Cummings and Joanna Dimas
— 4 p.m. - The Big Sip: Special Edition, Gaby Fernandez of PCC Interviews Napa Valley Black Business Owners
— 5:30-7 p.m. - Pick Up Desserts provided by Buster's Original Southern BBQ
In addition to the activities on Feb. 20, community members are encouraged to participate in the several other Black History Month activities, including:
• Join the Napa Strong Enough campaign by signing up for a Napa Strong Enough yard sign and committing to being actively anti-racist and anti-hate by participating in the Napa Strong Enough commitments.
• Sign your children up to participate in painting tiles for a future Community Mural installation inspired by and celebrating Black History.
• Support local Black-owned businesses, including Buster’s Southern BBQ in Calistoga and J Moss Wines.
• All details for these activities can be found at the www.rainbowactionnetwork.org and you can register for the free event here: http://bit.ly/3aOfa62
