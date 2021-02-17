Black History Month to be celebrated in Napa

A virtual celebration of Black History Month will take place on Saturday, Feb. 20, sponsored by a variety of Napa County organizations.

This year's event will be online from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with participation by People B4 Policy, Rainbow Action Network, First 5 Napa Network, People's Collective for Change, and Teens Connect.

The annual Napa Valley Black History Month Celebration has grown from a small friends-and-family gathering started by James "JT" Thompson as an effort to celebrate the valuable contributions of Black people in Napa Valley’s history. Last year, the annual event was hosted in person at CrossWalk Community Church and nearly 200 people attended.

This year, the event will include a children’s story time hosted by Rainbow Action Network; a round table discussion hosted by Teens Connect about what it’s like growing up Black in Napa; a discussion led by Adra Cummings and Joanna Dimas about how to be actively anti-racist, and interviews led by Gaby Fernandez with local Black business owners.

Buster’s Southern BBQ, the only Black-owned restaurant in the Napa Valley, has donated 250 pies for the event, which can be picked up on Feb. 20 between 5:30-7 p.m. at Buster’s in Calistoga or CrossWalk Community Church at 2590 First St., Napa.