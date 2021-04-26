Blame wildfires for Napa County's latest air quality grades

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on April 6 held what amounted to a wildfire summit. Smoke was one issue that came up as a reason the county should do more to prevent massive fires.

Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners told supervisors that controlling wildfires is a health issue. Everyone in the county was affected by smoke from the 2020 wildfires, he said.

“As an asthma sufferer myself, I had a hard time going outdoors in the Napa Valley between what, August and Halloween, just about,” Stults said.

The American Lung Association encourages all Californians to create a “clean room.” The goal is to keep indoor air quality safe during a wildfire.

Creating a clean room involves closing all doors and windows for a room, running air conditioning on indoor air mode, and setting up a properly sized air purifier with a HEPA filter.

Next year’s daily particle pollution grade will no longer have the 2017 Tubbs, Atlas, and Nuns fire in the calculation. But the Hennessey and Glass fires will then be in the mix, leaving little chance for the grade to change dramatically.