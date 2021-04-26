Blame wildfires for Napa County's latest air quality grades

Napa County’s latest air quality grades from the American Lung Association are no breath of fresh air — a “C” for ozone pollution and an “F” for particle pollution.
The nonprofit organization grades every state and county in the nation. The newly released 2021 “State of the Air” report uses an annual average based on 2017-2019.
That “F” for particle pollution comes after Napa County was cast in a brown haze from the local Atlas, Tubbs and Nuns fires in 2017 and Camp Fire in Butte County in 2018. The 2020 Hennessey and Glass fires are outside the three-year rolling average.
“The health of Californians — nearly all of whom live in a county with a failing grade in this year’s report — is more urgent and more daunting due to climate change impacts, including extreme heat and wildfires that continue to undermine progress,” an American Lung Association press release said.
Smoke from such sources as wildfires and chimneys contains small particles that can penetrate the lungs. Higher concentrations can trigger illness, hospitalization, and premature death, the State of the Air report said.
Napa County’s three-year annual average for days in the particle pollution danger zone is 11.2, the report said. That compares to .3 for 2014-2016, before the recent run of massive wildfires began.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors on April 6 held what amounted to a wildfire summit. Smoke was one issue that came up as a reason the county should do more to prevent massive fires.
Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners told supervisors that controlling wildfires is a health issue. Everyone in the county was affected by smoke from the 2020 wildfires, he said.
“As an asthma sufferer myself, I had a hard time going outdoors in the Napa Valley between what, August and Halloween, just about,” Stults said.
The American Lung Association encourages all Californians to create a “clean room.” The goal is to keep indoor air quality safe during a wildfire.
Creating a clean room involves closing all doors and windows for a room, running air conditioning on indoor air mode, and setting up a properly sized air purifier with a HEPA filter.
Next year’s daily particle pollution grade will no longer have the 2017 Tubbs, Atlas, and Nuns fire in the calculation. But the Hennessey and Glass fires will then be in the mix, leaving little chance for the grade to change dramatically.
Napa County’s grade for ground-level ozone fell from “B” to “C.” The county from 2017-2019 had four days in the unhealthy-for-sensitive-people range, though nothing worse. Its three-year annual average for high ozone days rose from .7 to 1.3.
Under the American Lung Association’s grading system, an "A" means having no high ozone day over three years.
Ozone forms when pollutants from vehicles, refineries and other sources “cook” together in sunlight. It has serious effects on the respiratory system, causing such problems as chest tightness, coughing and shortness of breath, the State of the Air report said.
“Sunlight is key, with higher temperatures increasing ozone production,” the report said.
Napa County’s ozone levels have gone up and down in recent years, staying in the "A" to "C" range. A heatwave can mean more high ozone days. Marin County, which is nearer to the ocean and cooler, had a "B" grade for having one warning day for sensitive people over three years.
Not factored into this round of grading is 2020, when local vehicle travel dropped because of pandemic-related shelter-at-home orders. That could mean a better ozone grade for Napa County with next year's State of the Air report.
