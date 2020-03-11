Blood centers say people should still donate blood

Representing all blood banks, the AABB, formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks, recently urged healthy people to make and keep donation appointments and ensure blood drives continue.

Blood bank officials said all blood types and components are needed, with a significant need for platelets and type O blood donations.

They said the supply of platelets needs to be constantly replenished because platelets have a short shelf life of only five days.

Vitalant said that in addition to barring non-healthy people from donating, it is alerting people not to donate if they have visited mainland China, South Korea, Iran and Italy within 28 days, have had a COVID-19 infection or been exposed to someone suspected of having a COVID-19 infection.

The nonprofit said that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of contracting COVID-19 is currently low.