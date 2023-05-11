Blue Note Napa is moving its outdoor summer concert series from the Silverado Resort and Spa to The Meritage Resort and Spa, though it still plans to hold a three-day jazz festival at Silverado in July.

That announcement comes a week after Blue Note Napa secured a Napa County permit for the initial three dates of the summer concert series for Silverado. Now those May 19, 20 and 21 concerts and about 27 other dates will be held at the Meritage in the city of Napa instead.

“We are thrilled to have found a new home at Meritage for this year’s Summer Sessions,” Blue Note Napa Managing Director Ken Tesler said in a news release. “Since Blue Note arrived in Napa seven years ago, I have prided myself on doing right by the local community. The Blue Note’s partnership with Meritage accomplishes that on many levels.”

Earlier in the week, Tesler noted the Meritage’s south county location near Highway 221 and major roads can be easily reached by concertgoers.

Blue Note Napa plans a summer series with about 30 performances at a lawn area at the Meritage. Artists include Dwight Yoakam, former Go-Go’s singer Belinda Carlisle and Tower of Power.

“I think we would all agree there is nothing better than a warm summer night, live music and friends all in an idyllic setting and we’re offering an entire season of this,” said Joe Leinacker, managing director of the Meritage, in a statement.

Meanwhile, Blue Note Napa still plans to hold its three-day Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley at the Silverado resort on July 28-30. It must secure a temporary event permit from the county for that event, given that Silverado is in the unincorporated county outside of cities.

Blue Note Napa’s original plans to also hold the outdoor summer concert series at Silverado ran into some problems. Napa County issued an apparent code violation notice claiming Blue Note Napa was selling tickets to events prior to securing county permits.

Telser said at a May 3 Napa County zoning administrator hearing that he had thought that the Silverado use permit would allow for the concert series. But county officials determined that wasn’t the case and said Blue Note Napa would have to secure a series of temporary event permits for the concerts.

Napa County's permit structure has various categories with different limits on attendance. The county limits how many events in each category can be held annually at a single site. As a result, some of the Blue Note concerts could have been limited to attendance of 400 and 250 people.

Tesler said on Thursday that the permit structure didn't suit the needs of the concert series.

Also, some Silverado residents at the May 3 Zoning Administrator hearing expressed concerns about potential noise and traffic. The concert series would have been held near holes on the North Golf Course. Silverado has a few thousand homes.

The Meritage, by contrast, is inside the city of Napa rather than the unincorporated county, so no county permits are needed. It is near no homes.

Tesler on Thursday said Blue Note Napa vetted the Meritage series extensively with the city.

Performers include Les Claypool and his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade with special guests Fishbone on May 19, Dwight Yoakam on May 20, Emmylou Harris on May 21, Don McLean on June 2, Chris Botti on June 3, Brian Culbertson on June 9 and 10, Rufus Wainwright on June 4, Tower of Power on June 11, St. Paul & the Broken Bones on June 18, Jake Owen on June 25, Marlon Wayans on July 15, Heather McDonald on July 22, Andrew Bird on July 23, Carla Morrison on Aug. 4, Marcus Miller on Aug. 11, Belinda Carlisle on Aug. 18 and more.

