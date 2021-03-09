Blue Note Napa to offer outdoor concerts at St. Helena's Charles Krug Winery

Blue Note Napa has announced a partnership with Charles Krug Winery to present a series of outdoor concert performances.
Temporarily presenting outdoor shows at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena will allow Blue Note Napa to safely open until it returns to its venue at the historic Napa Valley Opera House in downtown Napa, organizers said.
Covid-19 has caused the temporary closure of Blue Note, Napa’s outpost of the famous New York establishment offering jazz and food. Concerts at the upstairs JaM Cellars Ballroom, upstairs at the Napa Valley Opera House, also were canceled, along with the 2020 season of outdoor Oxbow RiverStage shows.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The outdoor venue at Charles Krug will host two shows per night every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and can accommodate 260 guests per show at socially distanced, bistro-style tables. Guests can purchase food and beverages while enjoying live music from a wide range of local and national acts.
Prior to coming up with this format, Blue Note Napa had been contemplating having drive-in concerts at Krug this summer.
“We are thrilled to be able to find a way to once again present world class music in the Napa Valley while maintaining a COVID responsible environment,” Ken Tesler, managing director, Blue Note Napa, said in a news release. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner or a more beautiful open-air venue than the Charles Krug Winery.”
“Charles Krug has a storied history in the Napa Valley, which includes a history of presenting great music at our iconic estate,” said Judd Wallenbrock, president & CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, parent company of Charles Krug Winery. “We’re happy to continue this legacy with a renowned presenter like Blue Note Napa.”
The concert series will run from mid-May through the first weekend in October of 2021. Each show will be announced on Blue Note Napa’s website (www.bluenotenapa.com) and shared through various social media, email, and marketing campaigns.
Initial upcoming shows include:
-- Pre-Opening Special Event: May 22, 9 p.m. (on sale Friday, March 12 at 10 a.m.) Poolside DJ set presented by Blue Note & Another Planet Entertainment
-- Los Lobos: grand opening weekend, May 28, 6 and 9 p.m. (public on-sale, March 12, at noon)
-- Pink Martini: May 29, 6 and 9 p.m. (public on-sale, March 18, noon)
-- Pink Martini: May 30, 4 and 7:30 p.m. (public on-sale, March 18, noon)
Additional upcoming shows on sale soon:
-- Damien Escobar, June 12 and 13
-- Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns with Mindi Abair, Kirk Whalum & Vincent Ingala, Aug. 28
-- Arturo Sandoval, Sept. 17 and 18
-- Chris Botti, rescheduled from July 18, 2020 to Sept. 19, 2021
Tickets will be available at bluenotenapa.com or ticketmaster.com.
WATCH THE TOP 20 MALE GUITARISTS OF ALL TIME
SEE PHOTOS OF RUTHERFORD'S SPECTACULAR TULIP PATCH
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
At age 21, St. Helena High School graduate Cristian Maldonado has launched his own catering business, earned a real estate license, and wants …
The Napa school district explores options for closing a middle school campus and possibly shifting its dual-language immersion program.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
Chris Lemley, a high school dropout, found the support and encouragement to succeed at Napa Valley College.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?
In true millennial style Napa Valley resident Sarita Lopez writes books, has her own cactus water company and is part of the leadership of Nap…
One of American Canyon's niches in Napa County's wine world is providing room for refrigerated wine warehouses, with another on the way.
Want to live in downtown Napa? These new homes in the city center range from $779,000 to $1.6 million.
Set to open officially at the end of March, the restaurant is now serving hotel guests and others who drop in during a soft opening phase for …