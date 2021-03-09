Blue Note Napa to offer outdoor concerts at St. Helena's Charles Krug Winery

Blue Note Napa has announced a partnership with Charles Krug Winery to present a series of outdoor concert performances.

Temporarily presenting outdoor shows at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena will allow Blue Note Napa to safely open until it returns to its venue at the historic Napa Valley Opera House in downtown Napa, organizers said.

Covid-19 has caused the temporary closure of Blue Note, Napa’s outpost of the famous New York establishment offering jazz and food. Concerts at the upstairs JaM Cellars Ballroom, upstairs at the Napa Valley Opera House, also were canceled, along with the 2020 season of outdoor Oxbow RiverStage shows.

The outdoor venue at Charles Krug will host two shows per night every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and can accommodate 260 guests per show at socially distanced, bistro-style tables. Guests can purchase food and beverages while enjoying live music from a wide range of local and national acts.

Prior to coming up with this format, Blue Note Napa had been contemplating having drive-in concerts at Krug this summer.