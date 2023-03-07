Blue Note Napa's Summer Sessions concerts moving to Silverado Resort, starting in May

A summertime outdoor concert series staged by Blue Note Napa will return this year – transplanted to larger quarters.

Silverado Resort and Spa is becoming the new home of the Blue Note Summer Sessions, which opens May 19 and continues into October. The concert series, which is relocating from the Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, will include what promoters called its most diverse array of performers, from rock and country to jazz and comedy.

The resort on Atlas Peak Road will become a new central hub for Blue Note-branded live performances in the Napa Valley. In addition to the Summer Sessions, Silverado also will play host to the Blue Note Jazz Festival – also previously held at the Krug winery – with performers to be announced later this month.

Blue Note Napa announced the 2023 Summer Series Tuesday morning, along with its first group of concert dates. Ticket sales were slated to begin at 10 a.m. PST Thursday at bluenotenapa.com, with more performances to be rolled out in the future.

Performances already scheduled for the Summer Sessions will feature stars including Dwight Yoakam, Tower of Power, Judy Collins, Marlon Wayans, Belinda Carlisle and Three Dog Night, among others.

In a statement, Blue Note Napa’s managing director Ken Tesler called the broadening of the Summer Sessions’ scope another step in making live entertainment as much a local draw as the valley’s wineries and restaurants.

“Our goal is to bring the third pillar of the arts to Napa year-round and ensure it is known as a center for the finest of all types of world-class music,” said Tesler of Blue Note Napa, which also operates the JaM Cellars Ballroom and the Oxbow RiverStage concerts in downtown Napa.

The Summer Series’ new setting includes a stage that will be built in a meadow above the first and 18th holes of Silverado’s golf course, which hosts the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship every October. (Daily golf sessions will continue without interruption during the concert series, according to Blue Note Napa.)

Shifting the concerts to the resort just outside the city of Napa will allow attendance of up to 1,500 per show, along with more room for dancing and wider food, drink and lodging options, promoters said.

Leading off the 2023 series on May 19 will be the bassist Les Claypool, who will reunite with his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade after a 20-year hiatus for a complete performance of Pink Floyd’s 1977 album “Animals.” Band members include former Pink Floyd front man Roger Waters’ son Harry Waters, as well as the band debut of Sean Lennon, son of John Lennon.

A May 20 performance by country star Dwight Yoakam will close out the Summer Series’ opening weekend.

Jazz performer Chris Botti will return to the Napa series for a third straight year on June 3; followed by singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright June 4. Jazz-funk artist Brian Culbertson will come to Silverado for a three-night Jazz Getaway concert residency beginning June 8-10, followed by the funk band Tower of Power on June 11.

Later in the month, on June 16, Summer Sessions who feature the debut of the Latin-music Festival de Verano, which will showcase La Santa Cecilia, Las Cafeteras and La Misa Negra. Taking the stage June 18 will be the eight-piece rock-soul outfit St. Paul & the Broken Bones.

The folk songwriter Judy Collins will perform at Silverado July 7, followed by the saxophonist Dave Koz July 8-9. Next, the Summer Series will showcase the actor Marlon Wayans July 15, then host “One Night of Queen,” the touring show paying tribute to its namesake British band, on July 21.

August will see concert appearances by Latin Grammy award winner Carla Morrison Aug. 4 and jazz bassist Marcus Miller Aug. 11. Former Go-Gos lead singer Belinda Carlisle will perform Aug. 18, followed by Madeleine Peyroux Aug. 20.

Taking over the Silverado stage Sept. 2 will be the New York comedian Andrew Dice Clay, followed by Three Dog Night Sept. 22.

Paid parking will be available next to the venue, with more parking ticket information on the Blue Note Napa website. Upgrades to the overall culinary experience with a new slate of vendors featuring a rotating selection of local offerings will be also revealed closer to each show date.

For more news and announcements, visit bluenotenapa.com, @bluenotenapa on Instagram, or @bluenotenapa on Facebook.