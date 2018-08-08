A local group, Blue Wave Napa Valley, has kicked off an online fundraising campaign to help elect Southern California Democrats Katie Hill, Harley Rouda and Mike Levin to the U.S. Congress in the Nov. 6 mid-term elections.
The campaign goal is $100,000; as of mid-day Monday, it had raised $1,700.
Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, has endorsed the three candidates and Blue Wave Napa Valley.
Hill, District 25, Simi Valley, is running against two-term incumbent Steve Knight; Rouda, District 48, Huntington Beach, is running against Dana Rohrabacher, who has represented his district for 28 years; and Levin, District 49, Dana Point, is running against Republican Diane Harkey, who is seeking to replace Republican Darrell Issa.
For the Democrats to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, they need to win some 23 seats, including seven in California.
“We are lucky to live in a blue district,” said Blue Wave Napa Valley founder Julie Jenanyan. “Like many of my friends and neighbors, however, I’m frustrated by the current chaos in Washington. We started Blue Wave Napa Valley to encourage our community to come together and raise money for strong candidates in flippable California districts.”
Blue Wave Napa Valley has secured the services of Crowdpac, a platform set up to facilitate crowdfunding for political campaigns, to record and distribute of all donated funds. For more information go to bluewavenapavalley.com or contact info@bluewavenapavalley.com.