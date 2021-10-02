Blues, Brews & BBQ returns to downtown Napa after COVID-19 hiatus

Another dose of celebration and normalcy returned to Napa on Saturday, in the form of copious barbecue and blues in the heart of downtown.

Blues, Brews & BBQ made its belated 12th annual appearance on First Street, the latest large-scale gathering to draw thousands of visitors back to Napa following the cancellation of nearly the whole social schedule during the coronavirus pandemic.

The aromas of smoky ribs and hoppy beers again permeated Napa’s city center, while the air was filled with the strains of chesty saxophone solos and the rippling concertina melodies of zydeco music. It added up to an early autumn attraction for many visiting Napa – including some who remain more confident in outdoor activities than indoor ones, a year and a half into life with COVID-19.

“It’s fun – a nice little outing, a little hot today, but it’s so nice to get out after being locked in the house for two years!” Monica Penrose of Aptos said with a laugh during her first visit to the Napa festival.

Downtown pulled triple duty through the afternoon as a food fair, performance stage and even a dance floor, as couples twirled to the beat of blues groups at Dwight Murray Plaza, or the zydeco band I*ko YaYa on a parquet laid down next to a stage on Randolph Street.