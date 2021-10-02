Blues, Brews & BBQ returns to downtown Napa after COVID-19 hiatus

Another dose of celebration and normalcy returned to Napa on Saturday, in the form of copious barbecue and blues in the heart of downtown.
Blues, Brews & BBQ made its belated 12th annual appearance on First Street, the latest large-scale gathering to draw thousands of visitors back to Napa following the cancellation of nearly the whole social schedule during the coronavirus pandemic.
The aromas of smoky ribs and hoppy beers again permeated Napa’s city center, while the air was filled with the strains of chesty saxophone solos and the rippling concertina melodies of zydeco music. It added up to an early autumn attraction for many visiting Napa – including some who remain more confident in outdoor activities than indoor ones, a year and a half into life with COVID-19.
“It’s fun – a nice little outing, a little hot today, but it’s so nice to get out after being locked in the house for two years!” Monica Penrose of Aptos said with a laugh during her first visit to the Napa festival.
Downtown pulled triple duty through the afternoon as a food fair, performance stage and even a dance floor, as couples twirled to the beat of blues groups at Dwight Murray Plaza, or the zydeco band I*ko YaYa on a parquet laid down next to a stage on Randolph Street.
Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association, expected attendance on Saturday approaching the estimated 7,500 people who took part in the last Blues, Brews & BBQ in August 2019. Midway through the festival’s six-hour schedule, sizable crowds strolled among the music stages and the barbecue, beer and wine booths despite afternoon heat that reached the mid-90s on the First Street asphalt.
“Some of our vendors have done a couple other shows already, and they’re saying they’ve been incredibly busy because people are itching to get out,” he said.
Cities announcing the return of parades, festivals and gatherings from Halloween through Thanksgiving, Christmas and the new year.
Signs of continued COVID-era caution remained amid the festive atmosphere. Some faces remained mask-shrouded, and placards at many of the booths asked unvaccinated spectators to keep their faces covered while not eating or drinking. Some past food vendors at the Napa festival also took this year off because of pandemic-related staffing difficulties, Smith added.
Blues, Brews & BBQ is the latest attraction to be revived in Napa since a drop in COVID-19 cases and the roll-out of vaccines led California to drop limits on crowd sizes in mid-June. Despite another increase in cases over the summer, organizers have staged the BottleRock music festival and the Oxbow RiverStage concert series.
For some Napans who previously enjoyed the blues festival, its location in the open air gave them the confidence to celebrate again after last year’s hiatus.
“Everyone’s happy because we get to go out and see people again,” said Janet Johnson while the Johnny Smith Trio played a short stroll east at Dwight Murray Plaza. The event felt safe enough to enjoy, she added, “as long as I can space myself to my comfort level.”
“It’s just the people-watching, and everyone looking like they’re enjoying the music,” added Mike Sambrotto, who came to the festival with his wife Debbie Lair. “We haven’t done anything, until now.”
