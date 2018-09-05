ST. HELENA -- The St. Helena Police Department will start using body cameras in a few weeks, joining a national trend of law enforcement using technology to record its interactions with the public.
Napa Police will be outfitting 80 officers with body cameras later this year as part of a $572,069 contract with the Arizona-based Axon company.
As soon as the equipment arrives, St. Helena's 13 sworn officers will manually turn on the cameras every time they interact with a member of the public, said Lt. Chris Hartley.
"Even if it's just a little old lady who needs help crossing the street, that camera will be on," he said.
The footage will become the property of the St. Helena Police Department. Like police reports, recordings can be released to the parties involved and their attorney. Under certain circumstances, they can also be released to the public subject to a Public Records Act request, although many privacy restrictions apply, especially when juveniles are involved, Hartley said.
In other situations, such as a major crime or an officer-involved shooting, the police chief can release the footage according to his or her discretion.
"A lot of times we'll want to release that (footage) quickly, especially if it dispels any rumors," Hartley said.
Hartley spent three years researching body cameras, and police tested four different models before choosing the Motorola Si500 based on cost, durability, storage, battery life, and more. He said other models broke down or had poor battery life, but Motorola exceeded his expectations.
Motorola integrates its camera and radio systems, and the department was already using Motorola radios. Another advantage of the Motorola cameras is their Bluetooth capability, which allows them to connect to the police department's computers instantly, reducing the need for officers to remove them from their uniforms.
With other cameras, officers would have had to go to the station and download the footage while they were on duty.
“If they happen to be out working on Main Street, the footage can be automatically downloaded, saving the officers a lot of time while they are on duty,” Hartley said.
Motorola body cameras are also able to retain footage for over a month. Recordings are easily filed so that officers can use their cell phones to play back selected footage.
“We can attach the image to the report while we are on the field, so we don’t have to come back to the station and do that anymore,” Hartley said.
These cameras also feature "a reversible camera that can be turned on and off so that the people in front of the camera can see that they are being videoed,” Hartley said.
The reversible camera feature is operated manually by the officer, and police won't use it most of the time. But making it obvious that subjects are being taped "can help calm things down really quick" during situations like bar brawls, Hartley said.
The city is under a five-year contract with Motorola that will cost $48,116 for equipment and $36,900 for services. More than $11,000 in start-up costs are being covered by a state grant.