Body found in Napa River positively identified as Crystal McCarthy

A body found in the Napa River last week was positively identified Wednesday by the Napa County Coroner’s office as Crystal McCarthy, a Napa woman reported missing on Dec. 13, following an autopsy.

The exact cause of McCarthy’s death is pending further testing from the Napa Sheriff’s Department Forensic Pathologist and won’t be available for several weeks, according to Napa Police Sgt. Pete Piersig.

Piersig said in an email that Napa police detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding McCarthy’s disappearance and that anyone with new information is asked to contact detective Brandt Keown at 707-257-9592 or bkeown@cityofnapa.org.

