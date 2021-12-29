 Skip to main content
Body found in Napa River positively identified as Crystal McCarthy

Crystal McCarthy

Crystal McCarthy

 Courtesy of the Napa Police Department

A body found in the Napa River last week was positively identified Wednesday by the Napa County Coroner’s office as Crystal McCarthy, a Napa woman reported missing on Dec. 13, following an autopsy.  

The exact cause of McCarthy’s death is pending further testing from the Napa Sheriff’s Department Forensic Pathologist and won’t be available for several weeks, according to Napa Police Sgt. Pete Piersig.

Piersig said in an email that Napa police detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding McCarthy’s disappearance and that anyone with new information is asked to contact detective Brandt Keown at 707-257-9592 or bkeown@cityofnapa.org.

Napa County's Top 10 Stories of 2021

Now through the end of the year, the Napa Valley Register will be counting down the top news stories of 2021. Check back each day to see what made the list.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

