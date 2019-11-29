{{featured_button_text}}

A fisherman reported missing on Lake Berryessa on Nov. 11 has been found dead, according to the Napa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.

The body of Eddie Lee Wroten III, age 48 of Vacaville, was recovered in the water near Government Point on Wednesday afternoon. Cause of death is pending, Capt. Chris Carlisle of the Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division reported in an email.

Another fisherman found an empty boat floating at midday Nov. 11 about 500 yards from Government Point on Lake Berryessa’s west shore. During the initial days of the search, six counties supplied boats and search-and-rescue personnel, with aerial aide from the California Highway Patrol and sheriff’s Aero Squadron.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.