A fisherman reported missing on Lake Berryessa on Nov. 11 has been found dead, according to the Napa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.
The body of Eddie Lee Wroten III, age 48 of Vacaville, was recovered in the water near Government Point on Wednesday afternoon. Cause of death is pending, Capt. Chris Carlisle of the Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division reported in an email.
You have free articles remaining.
Another fisherman found an empty boat floating at midday Nov. 11 about 500 yards from Government Point on Lake Berryessa’s west shore. During the initial days of the search, six counties supplied boats and search-and-rescue personnel, with aerial aide from the California Highway Patrol and sheriff’s Aero Squadron.