Body found off popular Sonoma Coast overlook ID'd as Napa man

The body that was found over the weekend in the ocean near a popular overlook on the Sonoma Coast has been identified as that of a Napa man who was reported missing last week.

Ricardo Zavala, 46, was identified by the Sonoma County Coroner's Office, according to county sheriff's spokeswoman Misti Wood.

Zavala had previously been reported missing to Napa police, and was last seen leaving his parents' home Thursday night, according to a report by the Napa Valley Register.

Authorities discovered Zavala's body about 30 yards offshore from Duncan's Landing on Saturday night. Officials are still investigating the circumstances of Zavala's death, but there is nothing to indicate anything suspicious at this time, Wood said in an email.

Duncan's Landing is considered to be one of the most dangerous areas along the Sonoma Coast because of the unpredictable surf, according to the Sonoma Coast State Park website.

