The Napa County Coroners's Office has identified the body of a hiker recovered Sunday evening at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park as that of a 57-year-old Calistoga man.

Richard Edward Fisher had been reported missing at 8 p.m. Saturday when he didn't return from hiking at the park, located outside of town, said Sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford.

The Sheriff's Office led a search-and-rescue effort that ended Sunday with the discovery of Fisher's body at 7:15 p.m., Wofford said.

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of death, Wofford said.

No additional information is being released now, he said. 

