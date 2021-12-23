Body of missing Napa woman reportedly found in Napa River

A body, which reportedly appears to be missing Napa woman Crystal McCarthy, was found by the Napa County Sheriff’s department in the Napa River Thursday afternoon, according to a Napa Police Department Facebook post.

A positive identification will not be confirmed until autopsy, which is scheduled for the middle of next week.

The body was found near the Third Street Bridge in Napa during a continued boat search by the Sheriff’s department, according to the post. McCarthy was first reported missing to the Napa Police Department on Dec. 14, 2021. She was last seen near the Napa River.

