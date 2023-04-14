Napa police recovered a body from a tent behind the Hampton Inn on the 900 block of West Imola Avenue in Napa at on Thursday morning.

According to Napa Police Department spokesperson Brett Muratori, officers were dispatched to the transient camp after a report of a “person down,” where they discovered the deceased male, who has since been identified as 37-year-old Napa resident Jesus Servin Perez.

Perez’s cause of death is still under investigation and will be determined by the Napa County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.

