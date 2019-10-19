Brian Theisen spent 24 years working for Vallerga’s Market. So when the last Vallerga’s closed in Redwood Plaza in March 2018, Theisen wasn’t sure what would happen to him after that.
“I was upset,” about the store closing, said Theisen.
“I loved it,” he said of his longtime job at the north Napa market. Theisen described a number of his coworkers as his best friends.
Searching for a similar grocery store job, Theisen, 51, was able to draw on a particular resource for help.
The longtime Napan is a client of Napa Valley Support Services (NVSS). The nonprofit supports adults with disabilities.
With the assistance of NVSS Employment Specialist Arty Reyes and others, Theisen was able to find a new position, one that wasn’t too far from his old job at Redwood Plaza.
In May, he was hired as a courtesy clerk at the California Boulevard Lucky grocery store.
Reyes said he helped Theisen set up the initial interview. After that Theisen did all the work. And he was hired on the spot.
It’s been a successful pairing.
“I just love working here,” said Theisen, during an interview in the store’s breakroom on Wednesday morning. “I love meeting new people.”
“He’s very good with the customers,” and has great customer service skills, said Lucky store assistant manager Kathy Cook. “I’m glad we got him.”
“Brian’s doing great,” said Lucky store manager Randy Russell. “He’s a very good employee. He gets it done.”
“I get it done,” agreed Theisen.
Theisen works 20 hours a week – usually Monday to Thursday – in four-hour shifts. He’s paid a regular salary – NVSS does not subsidize his wages.
Was he nervous to start a new job – especially after working at Vallerga’s for so long?
“Never was,” said Theisen without hesitation. “I was brave," he said with a smile.
You have free articles remaining.
That’s not to say there weren’t a few bumps along the way. Before he was hired at Lucky, Theisen had a two-week tryout at Whole Foods in Napa, but it wasn’t the right fit. “It stressed me out,” Theisen said.
Next he worked as a dishwasher at Aegis Living Napa but the business wasn’t able to hire him permanently.
Working at Lucky brings Theisen right back to familiar ground -- and people. He works with at least one former Vallerga’s staffer and regularly helps former Vallerga’s shoppers at his new job.
“Every day I see people I know,” he said confidently.
Theisen lives independently but has a large family, some living in Napa. He gets a ride to work through Community Connections, a supported living services agency. In his free time, he likes to go bowling and to watch movies. He likes going to church and going shopping, and he likes to watch TV and sports.
With his new job, Theisen has managed to beat the odds.
According to Beth Kahiga, executive director of NVSS, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that the unemployment rate for persons with a disability was 8 percent in 2018, more than twice the rate of those with no disability (3.7 percent).
A large proportion of persons with a disability—about eight in 10—were not in the labor force in 2018, compared with about three in 10 of those with no disability, reported the BLS.
It’s a common misconception that individuals with cognitive disabilities are unable to work, said Kahiga.
“The truth is people with cognitive disabilities can work just like anyone else. They just need a little extra support,” Kahiga said. “Napa Valley Support Services provides that support; we have been doing that for over 46 years.”
Kahiga noted that with today’s unemployment rates being so low, more employers are more willing to consider hiring those with disabilities.
Napa Valley Support Services clients represent an untapped labor pool for a lot of businesses, said Kahiga.
In fact, Napa Personnel Systems, a program of NVSS, has helped about 30 to 40 people find jobs this year, said Kahiga.
The employer is the key, said Reyes. Lucky has been very supportive, especially the job coaches that worked with Theisen initially, Reyes noted.
“It’s a win-win situation,” said Reyes.