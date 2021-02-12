Bolstered by the tech exodus, Napa County's median home price surges

Fair Housing Napa Valley receives “two to three calls every week regarding tenant or landlord rights in the event that a property is taken off the rental market to be sold,” Zatarain said.

It’s not just rental stock — for-sale housing stock, too, has been perpetually in undersupply in Napa County, according to Kelly Norris, a broker and owner at Vintage Sotheby’s International Realty in Napa County. Because Napa is one of the smaller Bay Area counties and one of its most rural, that was the case even pre-pandemic, according to Norris.

The pandemic has exacerbated the imbalance, but Norris believes that a wave of additional sellers may enter the housing market in the springtime — both as is traditional, and because at that point more of the country’s population will be vaccinated.

“When people start feeling safer about listing their homes and showing it for walk-throughs, that should start normalizing things to some degree,” Norris said.

Experts expect the kind of demand driving Napa's housing market to remain active through 2022, but the dynamics of the current market are “unsustainable," Norris said, noting things would begin to balance if additional houses came up for sale.