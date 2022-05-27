BottleRock 2022 kicks off with no COVID-19 restrictions

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in 2020 and delayed it for several months in 2021, with it eventually returning with a bevy of safety measures. But there were barely any signs of the still-lingering virus at the 2022 festival Friday.

COVID-19 positive case rates are actually higher in Napa this year than they were during the 2021 festival and during the period of time in May 2020 when the festival would’ve been held, according to Napa County data.

Though COVID-19 cases have climbed steadily upward since the omicron variant surge fell off in March, Napa County’s weekly hospitalizations linked to the virus have remained in the low single digits. That compares to 20 hospitalizations the week of BottleRock last year, which was held during the Delta variant surge and featured a variety of safety measures.

This year, a few people wearing masks in the outdoor areas of the Napa Expo grounds could be seen here and there, but those not wearing masks far outnumbered those who were.

In brief interviews, a few people who weren't wearing masks said they weren't particularly concerned about catching the virus, owing to the festival being largely outside and them being vaccinated.

Anyone who decided suddenly that they wanted or needed a mask could go to medical tents at the entrances to the festival or indoor locations within the festival to get one — they were available, free of charge, upon request.

The festival’s safety protocols note that, per state guidelines, masks are strongly recommended but not required in the indoor locations of the festival. A BottleRock worker at an emergency booth pulled out a full box of 50 black disposable masks from under the table and said no one had yet asked for a mask there, roughly half an hour into the festival.

The 2021 festival required proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test for the virus within 72 hours of each festival date — documentation showing this was checked at the entrance. Additionally, the festival added touchless wristbands and cashless transactions for 2021, both of which remained at the 2022 festival.

These safeguards were similar to others that were being used at other musical events nationwide, including in Napa. With a rise in cases after they’d plummeted during the summer, COVID-19 remained a prominent concern at the time.

Indeed, the then-73-year-old Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks even pulled out of the festival — and four other concerts she’d scheduled for the year — because she had concerns about the surging virus. Nicks’ replacement, singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton, withdrew on the morning of the concert, leaving the Highwomen to play the Expo’s main stage.

“I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us,” Nicks wrote in a Twitter announcement at the time. “Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer.”

But fears that the festival could cause a local surge in virus didn’t come true in 2021, and positive cases decreased over the following weeks. Napa County health officials attributed the lack of increase to the effectiveness of health measures and Napa’s high COVID-19 vaccination rate.

"The protocols that the festival's producers developed in collaboration with Public Health proved extremely effective," said Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County public health officer, at the time.

It remains to be seen whether that 2021 success will be repeated this year. An April Desert Sun article noted that Coachella Valley COVID-19 cases rose by 77% following the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival earlier that month. BottleRock generally attracts roughly 120,000 spectators, well below the reported 750,000 in attendance at the Coachella festival.

