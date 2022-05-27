BottleRock 2022: What you need to know in Napa

Starting Friday, the show will go on again in the heart of Napa.

BottleRock, the annual festival celebrating pop music, food and Napa Valley wines, will take over the Napa Valley Expo for a three-day engagement through Sunday night. The music bill features headliners Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs, joined by more than 70 other acts scheduled to perform on five stages for some 120,000 spectators massing in downtown Napa.

Performances at the Expo will run from noon to 10 p.m. each day, and the fairground gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

The festival’s return to its regular place on the calendar on Memorial Day weekend completes a transition back to a full-dress BottleRock, following the widespread cancellation of live entertainment triggered by the coronavirus pandemic more than two years ago. BottleRock’s production company Latitude 38 Entertainment canceled the 2020 edition, then delayed the 2021 festival to early September after California lifted its attendance curbs on public events in mid-June.

BottleRock’s opening-day stars will include Metallica, performing on the JaM Cellars Stage at 7:45 p.m., and Greta van Fleet, who will take the same stage earlier, at 6 p.m. Performing on the Verizon Stage Friday night will be Kygo at 7:45 p.m., preceded by CHVRCHES at 6:15 p.m.

Saturday’s second-day schedule features Twenty One Pilots on the JaM stage at 8:15 p.m., with the Black Crowes playing the same venue at 6:15 p.m. On the Verizon stage, Mount Westmore will perform at 8:30 p.m., preceded by BANKS at 6:45 p.m.

The final day of BottleRock will include P!nk’s performance on the JaM stage at 8:15 p.m., following Bleachers at 6:30 p.m. Luke Combs will perform on the Verizon stage at 8 p.m., preceded by Pitbull at 6 p.m.

In a change from the 2021 BottleRock, spectators will not be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test for the virus. While masks are not required on festival grounds, the state Department of Public Health recommends face coverings while in indoor areas. BottleRock will provide free masks on request at indoor entrances and information booths.

The California Highway Patrol has announced closures on streets surrounding the Expo on Third Street, which fills up with nightly throngs streaming out of the BottleRock after the last concerts end at 10 p.m.

The following traffic shutdowns will be in effect starting Friday:

Third Street: between Soscol Avenue and the Silverado Trail (hard closure 8 to 11 p.m., Friday to Sunday)

Burnell Street: Between Third and Eighth streets (hard closure except for residents and Vine buses, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Sunday; hard closure for all, 8 to 11 p.m., Friday to Sunday)

Juarez Street: Between First and Third streets (hard closure except for residents, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Sunday; hard closure for all, 8 to 11 p.m., Friday to Sunday

Bailey Street (hard closure except for residents, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Sunday; hard closure for all, 8 to 11 p.m., Friday to Sunday)

Fourth Street: between Bailey and Burnell streets (hard closure except for residents, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Sunday; hard closure for all, 8 to 11 p.m., Friday to Sunday)

Fourth Street: between Burnell and Lawrence streets (hard closure for all, 8 to 11 p.m., Friday to Sunday)

Lawrence Street: between Third and Fourth streets (hard closure for all, 8 to 11 p.m., Friday to Sunday

Sousa Lane: east of Soscol Avenue (hard closure Friday to Sunday)

Parking limits during BottleRock will be in effect from 8 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Monday — three hours after the festival closes — and include curbside parking bans on the following streets:

• Burnell Street (both sides) between Third and Eighth streets

• Bailey and Fourth streets

• Third Street (both sides) between Soscol Avenue and the Silverado Trail

• Juarez Street (east and west sides) between First and Third streets

• Silverado Trail (west side) between Third Street and Sousa Lane

• Sousa Lane between Soscol Avenue and Silverado Trail

For more information about the BottleRock festival, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com

