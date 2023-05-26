Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival kicked off Friday on a fog-tinged, somewhat chilly day, and not with the standard approaching-summer heat one might expect in late May. But the festival, for the most part, looked and felt much the same as it has in past years, with festival-goers chilling out in the early afternoon as musical performances just started to get going.

After waiting in long lines outside the Napa Valley Expo, the throngs of guests had begun streaming into the festival in a variety of outfits — some seemingly worn with the expectation of a warmer festival — among bubbles, fresh air, fields of green, food and drink vendors scattered around in pretty much every direction, and, of course, several large musical stages.

Once they arrived, many attendees took the chance to mill around and relax before heading over to one of the musical stages for an early show. Regardless of what they were doing, music from at least one of the festival’s four stages could be heard starting up in the background.

Hugo Rios and Jackie Walia, who were chowing down on some fries and chicken tenders near the Verizon Stage at around noon on Friday, both said they were most excited about seeing rapper Post Malone playing on the main JaM Cellars Stage that evening.

It was the first BottleRock for both of them, they said — they’d come to the festival from elsewhere in the Bay Area, San Mateo for Walia, and Berkeley for Rios.

But they said their trip to Napa was relatively cheap and easy. All it involved was taking a currently free Vine Transit Bus from BART’s East Bay El Cerrito del Norte station.

Walia noted that she’d been to various music festivals before — including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — and she appreciated how low-key and relaxed people at BottleRock seemed to be, at least during the early stages, compared to her prior experiences.

“I really like this vibe,” Walia said.

Walia also noted — while recalling a $12 boba drink she once bought at a prior festival — that food and drinks didn’t seem absurdly overpriced, at least for a music festival.

Rios said this BottleRock was his first music festival, and he was pleasantly surprised at the various ways it felt different from a focused concert experience. He added that he looked forward to exploring the various musical and non-musical offerings of the festival as the day proceeded.

Sarah Bailey and Emma Raymond, who were enjoying some drinks in BottleRock’s Culinary Garden Friday afternoon, said they came to the festival from the East Coast — Connecticut for Bailey, and Massachusetts for Raymond. They said they were most excited to see rock bands Airborne Toxic Event and Bastille later that day.

Raymond, originally from Rohnert Park, said she’s attended and enjoyed past BottleRock festivals, and Bailey said she’d heard a lot of positive things about BottleRock. The two drove to Napa from a Tiburon hotel that morning to attend the festival, but were only staying for the day — they were set to drive off to another hotel in Oregon that night.

Longtime Napa residents were also in attendance early on Friday. Jessica Lamb and Jon Lamb said they’d been to almost every BottleRock festival since it started up a decade ago, and the experience has gotten smoother each year. Jessica Lamb recalled that the first BottleRock featured incredibly long lines and was rather dusty, for instance, but she said she thinks recent iterations have been well designed for festival-goers.

By only allowing clear plastic bags, she noted, even getting into the festival has become much quicker. And the wristband-based payment system has worked out well to simplify food and drink purchases. They also noted that they appreciated all the local restaurants at the festival — they’d just purchased food from Taqueria Rosita and The Original Burgerdog.

“Every year, it just gets smoother and easier,” Jessica Lamb said.

Jessica and Jon Lamb also noted they were most excited to see several major acts at the festival — including The Smashing Pumpkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Duran Duran. But they had a long list of musical acts they wanted to see throughout the three-day festival — Sgt. Splendor was up first — and they appreciated the chance to discover bands, including local acts.

“You get introduced to bands you don’t hear otherwise,” Jessica Lamb said.

Their kids, who attend Vintage High School, are planning to join them on Sunday, Jessica Lamb said, and they’re incredibly excited to see a substitute teacher of theirs — local hip-hop performing artist Oke Junior.

Jon and Jessica Lamb also mentioned they don’t typically go to that many concerts, but they’re planning to go to several shows in the next few months. There’s been something of a resurgence of their interest in live music as the COVID-19 pandemic has faded, Jessica Lamb added.

“There’s almost too much music,” she said.

