 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BottleRock announces culinary line-up
alert

BottleRock announces culinary line-up

{{featured_button_text}}

José Andrés, Guy Fieri, Aarón Sánchez, Gail Simmons, Roy Choi and Ayesha Curry are among the culinary stars who will be headlining the 2021 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock on Sept. 3-5.

These top chefs will be paired with entertainers and musicians, including festival headliner Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, G-Eazy, Maren Morris, Portugal.The Man, Black Pumas, James Murphy, Finneas.

Also appearing on the culinary stage will be chefs Michael Mina, Tyler Florence, Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, Todd English, Ming Tsai, Matt Horn and Brooke Williamson.

They will be paired with Brooklyn Beckham, Jon Batiste, Warren G, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Jonathan Sadowski, Hunter Pence, Jeffrey Lippold “Leather Man” of Village People, Matt Nathanson, Digable Planets and Lawrence.

The Culinary Stage emcee is Emmy Award-winner and KCBS “Foodie Chap” Liam Mayclem. 

For fans wishing to obtain last minute tickets to this year’s festival, BottleRock Napa Valley has teamed up with Lyte, their official ticket exchange partner that allows fans to purchase verified tickets. Visit lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley.

To keep up to date, visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. 

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks has canceled all of her performances for the rest of 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the US. The 73-year-old singer said her main goal is to "keep healthy" so she can continue singing for "the next decade or longer". Although Nicks is vaccinated, she has canceled her performances as she wants "everyone to be safe and healthy". I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022, Stevie Nicks. She was due to perform at the Jazz Aspen, Austin City Limits Music and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festivals. The US is currently averaging over 100,000 new cases a day for the first time since February 2021 due to the Delta variant.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News