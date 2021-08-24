BottleRock announces culinary line-up

José Andrés, Guy Fieri, Aarón Sánchez, Gail Simmons, Roy Choi and Ayesha Curry are among the culinary stars who will be headlining the 2021 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock on Sept. 3-5.

These top chefs will be paired with entertainers and musicians, including festival headliner Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, G-Eazy, Maren Morris, Portugal.The Man, Black Pumas, James Murphy, Finneas.

Also appearing on the culinary stage will be chefs Michael Mina, Tyler Florence, Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, Todd English, Ming Tsai, Matt Horn and Brooke Williamson.

They will be paired with Brooklyn Beckham, Jon Batiste, Warren G, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Jonathan Sadowski, Hunter Pence, Jeffrey Lippold “Leather Man” of Village People, Matt Nathanson, Digable Planets and Lawrence.

The Culinary Stage emcee is Emmy Award-winner and KCBS “Foodie Chap” Liam Mayclem.

For fans wishing to obtain last minute tickets to this year’s festival, BottleRock Napa Valley has teamed up with Lyte, their official ticket exchange partner that allows fans to purchase verified tickets. Visit lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley.

To keep up to date, visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications.