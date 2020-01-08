BottleRock Napa Valley announced the music lineups Wednesday morning for each of the festival's three days over the Memorial Day weekend.
Single-day general admission and VIP passes will be available beginning on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. at BottleRockNapaValley.com. All three-day festival passes have sold out.
Single-day general admission passes start at $159. Single-day VIP passes are $359.
BottleRock Napa Valley, featuring headline artists Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Khalid and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, plus over 70 additional acts, takes place at the Napa Valley Expo on May 22 - 24.
The BottleRock daily lineup includes:
Friday, May 22: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Foals, Jimmy Eat World, Local Natives, Finneas, Milky Chance, Amos Lee, Village People, MUNA, RIPE, The Frights, Digable Planets, Atlas Genius, Oliver Riot, White Reaper, Meg Myers, Tessa Violet, Uncle Blazer + DJ Ango from Workaholics,
99 Neighbors, In The Valley Below, Ryland James, Chris Pierce, Pacific Radio, The Haden Triplets, Grass Child
Saturday, May 23: Stevie Nicks, Khalid, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Blondie, Of Monsters and Men, Empire of The Sun, Tegan & Sara, CAAMP, Grace VanderWaal, Eric B. & Rakim, Hamilton Leithauser, Ra Ra Riot, Jack Harlow, MAX, DJ Z-Trip, TWIN XL, DeVotchKa, Reignwolf, slenderbodies, Smith and Thell, Madison Ryann Ward, JJ Wilde, Hembree, almost monday, Peter Harper, Lily Meola, Sam Johnson, Napa Valley Youth Symphony
Sunday, May 24: Dave Matthews Band, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Zedd, The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Iration, Jon Bellion, Matt Nathanson, Trampled By Turtles, The Band CAMINO, Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light Turns 40, Mandolin Orange, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Big Freedia, Absofacto, Eliza & The Delusionals, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Evie Irie, KOTA The Friend, Full Moonalice: The THC Revue, Buffalo Gospel, The Alive, Lily Meola, Obsidian Son, Silverado Pickups
BottleRock Napa Valley also presents the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2020 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.