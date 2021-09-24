BottleRock doesn't spur Napa COVID-19 cases

Even the BottleRock music festival that attracted tens of thousands of people to Napa over the Labor Day weekend hasn't stopped a drop in local COVID-19 cases.
BottleRock organizers in May announced a Labor Day return of the music festival at Napa Valley Expo. At the time, COVID-19 numbers were plummeting. There was hope the pandemic by summer’s end would be mostly a bad memory.
Then the Delta variant surge hit and BottleRock took place in the midst of it. Festival organizers required spectators to show proof of either vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the past three days.
"The protocols that the festival's producers developed in collaboration with Public Health proved extremely effective," said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, on Friday.
Total local COVID-19 cases decreased 28% for the 14 days after BottleRock when compared to the 14 days before the festival, she said.
This past week brought a downward trend. New COVID-19 cases in Napa County from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23 dropped 35%, to 161. That compares to 324 new cases for the week of Aug. 13 to Aug. 19, the peak of the summer surge.
"Napa County’s case rate is currently below the state average, which is a credit to our high vaccination rate and the effectiveness of additional measures, such as mask-wearing and frequent testing," Relucio said.
Still, she wants people to keep their guard up. Despite the falling numbers, the county remains in the "high" transmission tier as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county reported that 85% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 88% are at least partially vaccinated. A previous county report had flipped the figures.
Sixteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, the county reported. That compares to 22 a week ago. Intensive care unit capacity as of Friday was 0%.
In midweek, the county reported that 30.7% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 were fully vaccinated and 68% were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, with the status of the remainder unknown.
In ICU, 21.6% of COVID-19 patients were fully vaccinated and 78.4% were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Napa County has had 96 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began. Of those, 91 were county residents.
The county earlier this month reported two COVID-19-related deaths among vaccinated individuals. County Public Health Manager Jennifer Henn on Sept. 16 in an email put this in perspective.
"One of the things we would like to share is that the deaths we are seeing in vaccinated individuals are, on average, much older and tend to be in people with multiple, serious underlying conditions," she said.
The county reported the average age of death for unvaccinated cases is 72 years, compared to 84 years for vaccinated cases.
"A few of our recent deaths in vaccinated people have occurred in residents of long-term care facilities, where people are much sicker to begin with than in the general population," Henn said.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
