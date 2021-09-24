 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BottleRock doesn't spur Napa COVID-19 cases

BottleRock doesn't spur Napa COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}
BottleRock 2021

The Napa Valley Expo's Verizon Stage was packed to capacity with BottleRock spectators. County health officials said health protocols used to prevent COVID-19 spread at the three-day festival were "extremely effective."

 Howard Yune, Register

Even the BottleRock music festival that attracted tens of thousands of people to Napa over the Labor Day weekend hasn't stopped a drop in local COVID-19 cases.

BottleRock organizers in May announced a Labor Day return of the music festival at Napa Valley Expo. At the time, COVID-19 numbers were plummeting. There was hope the pandemic by summer’s end would be mostly a bad memory.

Then the Delta variant surge hit and BottleRock took place in the midst of it. Festival organizers required spectators to show proof of either vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the past three days.

"The protocols that the festival's producers developed in collaboration with Public Health proved extremely effective," said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, on Friday.

Total local COVID-19 cases decreased 28% for the 14 days after BottleRock when compared to the 14 days before the festival, she said.

This past week brought a downward trend. New COVID-19 cases in Napa County from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23 dropped 35%, to 161.  That compares to 324 new cases for the week of Aug. 13 to Aug. 19, the peak of the summer surge.

"Napa County’s case rate is currently below the state average, which is a credit to our high vaccination rate and the effectiveness of additional measures, such as mask-wearing and frequent testing," Relucio said.

Still, she wants people to keep their guard up.  Despite the falling numbers, the county remains in the "high" transmission tier as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county reported that 85% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 88% are at least partially vaccinated. A previous county report had flipped the figures.

Sixteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, the county reported. That compares to 22 a week ago. Intensive care unit capacity as of Friday was 0%.

In midweek, the county reported that 30.7% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 were fully vaccinated and 68% were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, with the status of the remainder unknown.

In ICU, 21.6% of COVID-19 patients were fully vaccinated and 78.4% were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Napa County has had 96 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began. Of those, 91 were county residents.

The county earlier this month reported two COVID-19-related deaths among vaccinated individuals. County Public Health Manager Jennifer Henn on Sept. 16 in an email put this in perspective.

"One of the things we would like to share is that the deaths we are seeing in vaccinated individuals are, on average, much older and tend to be in people with multiple, serious underlying conditions," she said.

The county reported the average age of death for unvaccinated cases is 72 years, compared to 84 years for vaccinated cases.

"A few of our recent deaths in vaccinated people have occurred in residents of long-term care facilities, where people are much sicker to begin with than in the general population," Henn said.

That bottle of wine you bought doesn’t have to go to waste. Here are the best ways to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew. Rather than trying to take the cork out, you should push the cork into the bottle with a blunt object like a wooden spoon. This is the safest way to open a wine bottle, however, it may leave debris floating in the wine which is not ideal. Another fairly safe option is to use a bike or ball pump. Simply stab the needle into the cork and slowly push air into it until the air forces the cork out of the bottle. You should never open a wine bottle with a knife, wire hanger, or lighter as these options are very dangerous. If you’re unsure on whether you’ll be able to find a corkscrew it’s best to go for the screw cap option.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

What in the world is a wine seltzer?

What in the world is a wine seltzer?

  • Updated

Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation. 

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News