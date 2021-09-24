BottleRock doesn't spur Napa COVID-19 cases

"Napa County’s case rate is currently below the state average, which is a credit to our high vaccination rate and the effectiveness of additional measures, such as mask-wearing and frequent testing," Relucio said.

Still, she wants people to keep their guard up. Despite the falling numbers, the county remains in the "high" transmission tier as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county reported that 85% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 88% are at least partially vaccinated. A previous county report had flipped the figures.

Sixteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, the county reported. That compares to 22 a week ago. Intensive care unit capacity as of Friday was 0%.

In midweek, the county reported that 30.7% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 were fully vaccinated and 68% were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, with the status of the remainder unknown.

In ICU, 21.6% of COVID-19 patients were fully vaccinated and 78.4% were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Napa County has had 96 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began. Of those, 91 were county residents.