BottleRock hosts neighborhood meeting April 26

BottleRock 2021

The Napa Valley Expo's Verizon Stage was packed to capacity for Megan Thee Stallion's performance at BottleRock 2021.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

BottleRock Napa Valley will host an informative neighborhood meeting at Zinfandel Hall at the Napa Expo on Tuesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. 

Festival organizers will provide details on the 2022 festival, discuss festival activities that affect the community including street closures and street parking, and answer questions.

For more information on the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley festival, visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

