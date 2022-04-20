BottleRock hosts neighborhood meeting April 26

BottleRock Napa Valley will host an informative neighborhood meeting at Zinfandel Hall at the Napa Expo on Tuesday, April 26, at 6 p.m.
Festival organizers will provide details on the 2022 festival, discuss festival activities that affect the community including street closures and street parking, and answer questions.
For more information on the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley festival, visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.
