BottleRock lawsuit plays on after 2013 festival

The business that bussed BottleRockers to and from the inaugural Napa festival in 2013 refuses to be taken for a ride.

Almost 10 years after that very first BottleRock, the bus company, Bauer’s Intelligent Transportation, is determined to collect the $340,808 it is still owed.

Bottlerock 2013 was produced by Gabe Meyers and Bob Vogt of BR Festivals. Today, BottleRock LiveNation and partner Latitude 38 Entertainment of Napa own the festival.

BR Festivals filed for bankruptcy protection in 2014, but Bauer’s received special consideration because the transportation company had secured a personal guarantee with Meyers and Vogt.

At the end of the BR Festivals bankruptcy process, U.S. bankruptcy court Judge Alan Jaroslovsky ordered Vogt and Meyers to pay Bauer’s $598,936. Eventually Bauer’s received $258,128 from the BR Festivals bankruptcy distribution. That leaves a $340,808 outstanding balance.

“It’s not unusual” that such a judgment would remain unpaid for an extended period of time, said Aaron Hancock, Bauer’s attorney, in a phone call this past week. However, the amount owed stays “on the books” until it is paid. Hancock declined to speak specifically about the Bauer’s case.

Gary Bauer couldn’t be reached this past week to comment on this story, but he hasn’t given up.

“We want to make sure we get compensated for the work we did,” Bauer said in an interview in 2014. “We’re looking at a couple different options” to collect the money.

A review of the case record shows the ongoing legal steps and proceedings filed over the years. A “partial satisfaction” of the judgment was recorded in 2016. The amount of that payment was not noted.

There could be some progress in the works.

At a status conference on June 15 this year, Meyers requested a continuance “to review a potential settlement offer.” The next hearing on the case is set for Tuesday.

Reached by phone on Monday, Meyers declined to comment on this story. Vogt could not be reached for comment.

What happened to the first BottleRock?

Unlike today’s BottleRock, which in May successfully hosted its 2022 festival, the first BottleRock ended on a disastrous note.

An estimated 120,000 people attended BottleRock 2013, which ran from May 8 to 12, at the Napa Valley Expo on Third Street.

BR Festivals spent more than $7 million on 60 bands, including such major acts as the Black Keys, Kings of Leon and Jane’s Addiction.

But behind the scenes things were falling apart.

On May 9, just hours before musician Joan Jett was scheduled to take the stage before a crowd of thousands, Meyers said he was informed that Jett refused to play unless she was paid in full before the performance.

“We didn’t have the funds to pay her,” Meyers said in a 2015 bankruptcy court hearing. The news must have spread because “then other service providers were asking to be paid.”

BR Festivals was also unable to pay the vendor providing the toilets and sanitation facilities at the event and the vendor providing the fuel for the many generators that powered the lights, sound and cash registers.

“We were told that if we didn’t get them paid, we’d have no show,” Meyers testified at that time.

Scrambling, Meyers said he got an emergency loan from his father for $85,000. Other supporters wrote checks as well, he said. Jett and the other vendors were paid.

In addition, BR Festivals suffered other losses. The group spent $1 million reserving hotel rooms they planned to resell at a profit. That plan didn’t work out, said Meyers at the time.

Facility fees, such as the cost to rent the Expo, and permit fees ate up another $1 million. Various logistical expenses, including bus and other transportation costs, ran “in excess of $1 million,” according to bankruptcy court documents. Wages and benefits for International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) union stage hands and technicians totaled more than $850,000. There were “massive” marketing and promotional costs and staff overhead, according to the bankruptcy filing.

Festival expenses for BottleRock 2013 topped $20 million, but the event generated only $11.2 million in income. Ticket sales did not cover expenses, and many vendors were unpaid. Lawsuits were filed.

BR Festivals defaulted on more than $4.5 million in unpaid bills and later filed for bankruptcy protection.

In the end, most vendors received 27 to 30% of what they were due. A key investor involved in BottleRock 2013, Jason Johnson, agreed to pay back $1.8 million to the bankruptcy estate of BR Festivals.

