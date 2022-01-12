BottleRock Napa Valley announces daily set lists; one-day tickets go on sale Thursday

BottleRock Napa Valley on Wednesday announced the sellout of its three-day tickets to the music festival, which this year is returning to its traditional late-May schedule following two years of disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-day passes had gone on sale Tuesday morning, one day after BottleRock’s announcement of the 79 acts scheduled to perform at the festival’s ninth edition May 27-29 at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St. in Napa.

Single-day BottleRock passes will go on sale Thursday starting at 10 a.m., festival producer Latitude 38 Entertainment said in a news release.

Single-day general admission tickets are $179 per person, VIP tickets are $389, and Marriott Bonvoy American Express VIP Viewing Suite tickets are $699. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase their one-day tickets early.

Also Wednesday, Latitude 38 released the list of performers of each day of the 2022 BottleRock, which will showcase Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots, and Luke Combs.

Performers are slated to appear at BottleRock on the following dates:

Friday, May 27

Metallica, Kygo, Greta Van Fleet, CHVRCHES, Spoon, SAINt JHN, Iration, MisterWives, Marcus King, Skip Marley, FLETCHER, Fantastic Negrito, Kikagaku Moyo, Royal & the Serpent, Justus Bennetts, Dorothy, Atlas Genius, Djo, Diamante Eléctrico, Madame Gandhi, Liily, William Prince, Bastardane, Peter Collins, The Alive, Kosha Dillz

Saturday, May 28

Twenty One Pilots, The Black Crowes, Mount Westmore (featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort), Rainbow Kitten Surprise, BANKS, Silversun Pickups, Greensky Bluegrass, Yola, Bahamas, Noah Kahan, Grandmaster Flash, Marc E. Bassy, Kinky, The Brothers Comatose, JORDY, The Happy Fits, Hot Milk, Ron Artis II, DE'WAYNE, The Suffers, Motherfolk, Full Moonalice, OTTTO, Chelsea Effect, The Silverado Pickups, Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

Sunday, May 29

P!nk, Luke Combs, Pitbull, Bleachers, Alessia Cara, Vance Joy, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Amos Lee, The Wailers featuring Julian Marley, grandson, Tai Verdes, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Aly & AJ, Wild Rivers, Tessa Violet, Foy Vance, Blu DeTiger, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ana Tijoux, Allison Ponthier, Eliza & The Delusionals, James Tormé, Taipei Houston, Jharrel Jerome, Niko Rubio, Jaleh

For more information and to sign up for email notifications, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com. Social media pages are available on Facebook as well as on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and TikTok (@bottlerocknapa, #BottleRock).

