BottleRock Napa Valley is a go for Labor Day weekend

BottleRock Napa Valley will announce the lineup for this year's festival on Monday.

Suspense over whether BottleRock Napa Valley would hold a festival in 2021 appears over.

Feeling confident that public health rules will allow a large festival in September, Latitude 38 Entertainment announced Thursday that it would release its lineup for the Labor Day weekend festival at 8 a.m. Monday.

The festival also announced the release of three-day general admission pre-sale tickets to the wine, culinary and craft brew festival, to be held Sept. 3-5 at Napa Valley Expo.

These tickets will be available to Napa County residents at 10a.m. Monday and to the general public Thursday, May 20, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

BottleRock 2020 wasn't held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although organizers had attempted to shift it from its usual Memorial Day dates to Labor Day.

BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health & safety guidelines required at the time of the festival to offer a safe festival experience, organizers said Thursday. For more information regarding California State Guidelines, visit covid19.ca.gov.

