BottleRock Napa Valley 2019 announced its holiday pre-sale packages for 3-day General Admission, VIP, Skydeck and Platinum passes to the music, wine, culinary and craft brew festival scheduled May 24-26 at the Napa Valley Expo.
Napa County residents are offered an early pre-sale beginning Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. PST. To be eligible for the Napa resident early pre-sale, each purchaser’s shipping address must require a Napa ZIP code.
Pre-sale passes are limited and will be available on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. PST while supplies last. Passes will be available at BottleRockNapaValley.com.
Three-day General Admission pass is $359; the 3-day VIP pass is $799; the 3-day Skydeck pass is $1,599; and the 3-day Platinum pass is $4,250.
The full lineup of artists and bands will be announced in January.