BottleRock Napa Valley reschedules for 2021 due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Organizers of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival announced Thursday that this year's postponed festival, planned for October, was now being rescheduled for May 28-30, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's headliners -- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks -- are all coming back for the 2021 edition on Memorial weekend, BottleRock said.

“Although Napa County has one of the lowest COVID-19 case counts in the Bay Area, we are not ready for a large public gathering such as BottleRock Napa Valley in 2020,” said County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio.

“Events like BottleRock fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4 plan for re-opening, which we will not achieve prior to October. These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. Our first priority is the health of the community,” Relucio said in BottleRock's news release.

In a statement, BottleRock partner David Graham said, “While we had hoped to share our festival’s great music, wine, food and incredible Napa Valley hospitality this year, we know this is the best decision for everyone involved.“