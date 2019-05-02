While pop stars take the stage at BottleRock later this month, Napa residents and visitors are asked to keep an eye out for closed-off streets and parking spaces around the festival grounds.
Parts of Third, Burnell and Juarez streets will be among the routes off-limits to cars on concert nights when the Napa Valley’s premier music festival returns for a seventh edition May 24-26 at the downtown Expo. Closures will be in effect from 8 to 11 p.m. on each of BottleRock’s three nights.
BottleRock promoters and Napa law enforcement officers shared details of closures, traffic and parking arrangements and quality-of-life efforts with more than 30 neighborhood residents during a Wednesday forum at the Expo, where construction of grandstands has been under way for more than a week.
The community meeting has become a yearly custom before the festival, which draws more than 100,000 spectators for a smorgasbord of big-name musical acts that this year includes Neil Young, Mumford & Sons and Imagine Dragons.
Having produced every BottleRock festival since the second event in 2014, “we feel we have the pulse of the community and what typically upsets people when you have a big concert in their backyard,” said Justin Dragoo, one of three partners in the event’s production firm Latitude 38 Entertainment.
To safely guide the throngs into and out of the event, Napa Police, the California Highway Patrol and Latitude 38 will carry out evening closures that will turn neighborhood streets around the Expo into pedestrian and bicycle zones, with drivers for the Uber and Lyft ride-sharing services shifted to downtown Third Street across the Napa River and parking lots set up farther away.
As in 2018, ride-sharing apps will use geofencing to recognize a virtual barrier around the fairground that will prevent users from requesting pickups on nearby streets that may snarl traffic.
Streets that will be closed to motor vehicles during and after the evening concerts include:
- Third Street from Soscol Avenue to the Silverado Trail
- Burnell Street, west of the Expo
- Juarez Street, north to First Street
- Lawrence Street
- Bailey Street
- Sousa Lane from Soscol to Silverado
- Peatman Drive
- Gasser Drive, from Peatman to Kansas Avenue
The vehicle ban on Third Street – the festival’s busiest exit route for spectators on foot – will stay in effect from 8 to 11 p.m. each night and apply even to homeowners and their guests, meaning that those paying to park their cars outside private homes will not be able to leave until Third reopens to traffic, said CHP Sgt. William (Brad) Bradshaw.
Residents living on other closed-off streets can enter and leave by presenting a driver license, utility bill or rental lease agreement to law enforcement officers or other officials.
No street parking will be allowed on Burnell Street between Third and Eighth streets; Bailey and Fourth streets; Third from Soscol Avenue to Juarez Street, Sousa Lane, and the west side of the Silverado Trail between Third and Sousa.
Parking restrictions will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, May 24, on BottleRock’s opening day, and will stay in effect through 1 a.m. Monday, May 27, three hours after the festival ends.
Dragoo of Latitude 38 advised Napans that foot traffic on Third outside the Expo will hit its peak between 2 and 4 p.m., and again at the 10 p.m. curfew. “Don’t do your grocery shopping at 9,” he quipped to residents.
Another policy change will restrict the size and shape of bags allowed onto the BottleRock grounds. All backpacks, totes and similar items taken into the Expo during the festival must be less than 14 inches square and contain no more than two pockets, and clear bags are recommended though not required, Dragoo announced. The requirement for smaller and simpler bags is meant to allow as many as possible to be checked using magnetic imagers rather than with more fallible hand inspections, he said.
Some of the relative handful of complaints fielded by BottleRock planners Wednesday had less to do with the festival itself than with its construction and setup, which began April 23. One woman complained of work floodlights shining into her home and disrupting her sleep; another man pointed to Uber drivers stopping near his Hennessey Drive home during the 2018 event despite the restrictions on ride-share pickups, while a third resident described the rumble of idle construction trucks with engines left running for much of the night.
Otherwise, promoters and lawmen got a mostly sedate reception from the neighborhood audience, which included residents who have grown accustomed to the crowds and amplified song sets every May – and in some cases have joined the ranks more than 65 festival “ambassadors” helping to guide festivalgoers and enforce BottleRock’s ground rules.
Minutes after the forum, Greg Levitt, a neighborhood resident who had stayed away from BottleRock when acquaintances described life during the concerts as “kind of a pain,” signed his name on a notepad of potential new ambassadors.
“It’s my third year here – and the first year I’m choosing not to skip town during the event,” he said. “This year I hope to participate and take ownership of it. It’s my last chance before I move away to Nevada City, so I may as well live it up.”