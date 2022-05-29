BottleRock pack in audiences in Napa on festival's last day

The latest BottleRock music festival moved toward its conclusion Sunday, toward a pair of side-to-side concerts by P!nk and Luke Combs.

Tens of thousands streamed into the Napa Valley Expo as the ninth edition of BottleRock entered its third and final day, under clear afternoon skies that sharply contrasted with Saturday's breezy and later chilly conditions.

BottleRock's finale was playing out the day before a red-flag warning, for dry and windy conditions likely to raise the risk of fires, was to take effect and last into Tuesday.

A slate of dozens of performances in Napa, which included showcases by Metallica on Friday and Twenty One Pilots on Saturday, were set to conclude with two of BottleRock's highlights Sunday night -- by P!nk, the singer of "Get the Party Started" and "Just like a Pill," and Combs, whose album “What You See Is What You Get" topped the U.S. country chart in 2019.

Added to BottleRock's primary stage for its final day was a long runway extending into the standing-room section. Performing in the afternoon, Michael Franti used the platform to draw a few of his fans into the show itself, inviting a succession of fans to sing and dance by his side.

BottleRock, which featured Napa musicians including the Silverado Pickups and Mama said, lent it spotlight once more to a regional talent on Sunday, featuring the Sonoma County artist Jaleh in an afternoon set.

