 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

BottleRock packs in audiences in Napa on festival's last day

From the Complete BottleRock Napa Valley coverage series
  • Updated
  • 0

The latest BottleRock music festival moved toward its conclusion Sunday, climaxing with side-to-side concerts by P!nk and Luke Combs.

Tens of thousands streamed into the Napa Valley Expo as the ninth edition of BottleRock completed its third and final day, under clear afternoon skies that sharply contrasted with Saturday's breezy and later chilly conditions.

BottleRock's finale was playing out the day before a red-flag warning, for dry and windy conditions likely to raise the risk of fires, was to take effect and last into Tuesday.

A slate of dozens of performances in Napa, which included showcases by Metallica on Friday and Twenty One Pilots on Saturday, concluded with two of BottleRock's highlights Sunday night -- by P!nk, the singer of "Get the Party Started" and "Just like a Pill," and Combs, whose album “What You See Is What You Get" topped the U.S. country chart in 2019.

Added to BottleRock's primary stage for its final day was a long runway extending into the standing-room section. Performing in the afternoon, Michael Franti used the platform to draw a few of his fans into the show itself, inviting a succession of fans to sing and dance by his side.

People are also reading…

BottleRock, which featured Napa musicians including the Silverado Pickups and Mama said, lent it spotlight once more to a regional talent on Sunday, featuring the Sonoma County artist Jaleh in an afternoon set.

Complete BottleRock Napa Valley coverage

Your source for all things BottleRock.

BottleRock packs in audiences in Napa on festival's last day
Local News
alert top story

BottleRock packs in audiences in Napa on festival's last day

  • Howard Yune
  • Updated
  • 0

The latest BottleRock music festival moved toward its conclusion Sunday, toward a pair of side-to-side concerts by P!nk and Luke Combs.

Stars, Napa musicians take the stages for BottleRock's second day
Local News
alert top story

Stars, Napa musicians take the stages for BottleRock's second day

  • Howard Yune
  • Updated
  • 0

From headliners like Twenty One Pilots to hometown performers like the Silverado Pickups, the musical smorgasbord was open again in Napa.

Napa Valley Youth Symphony rocks out at BottleRock music festival
Local News
alert top story

Napa Valley Youth Symphony rocks out at BottleRock music festival

  • Howard Yune
  • Updated
  • 0

Teenage musicians used their classical instruments to spin fresh takes on Metallica, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin at Napa's music showcase.

Napa rocks on: BottleRock festival’s opening day draws tens of thousands to Expo
Local News

Napa rocks on: BottleRock festival’s opening day draws tens of thousands to Expo

  • Howard Yune
  • Updated
  • 0

The ninth edition of Napa's music and food extravaganza draws tens of thousands to the Expo.

BottleRock 2022 kicks off with no COVID-19 restrictions
Local News
top story

BottleRock 2022 kicks off with no COVID-19 restrictions

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

Following public health guidelines and the lead of other major music festivals, the 2022 edition of BottleRock Napa Valley kicked off Friday with no COVID-19 restrictions. 

Cannabis makes an appearance at BottleRock, despite rules prohibiting consumption
Local News
alert top story

Cannabis makes an appearance at BottleRock, despite rules prohibiting consumption

  • Sam Jones
  • Updated
  • 0

While consumption of marijuana is not permitted at the festival, the partnership signals a turning point for the cannabis industry as an institution alongside food and wine in Napa.

Preparations for BottleRock festival hit homestretch in downtown Napa
Local News

Preparations for BottleRock festival hit homestretch in downtown Napa

  • Howard Yune
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa’s latest edition of BottleRock is taking shape on the Expo grounds and surrounding streets ahead of the festival's opening Friday.

After they pull the plug at BottleRock, the music goes on at afterparties
Music

After they pull the plug at BottleRock, the music goes on at afterparties

  • PAUL FRANSON
  • Updated
  • 0

Once the plug is pulled on BottleRock at 10 p.m., the parties will continue around Napa. Here's where to find them. 

BottleRock 2022: What you need to know in Napa
Local News
alert top story

BottleRock 2022: What you need to know in Napa

  • Howard Yune
  • Updated
  • 0

Learn about headline bands, festival grounds, parking, street closures and more as BottleRock returns to Napa from Friday to Sunday.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News